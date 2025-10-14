Accenture Expands AI Capabilities Through Decho Buyout, Eyes Broader Palantir Integration

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) has acquired Decho, a U.K.-based technology and AI consultancy that specializes in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) platforms. The acquisition aims to accelerate the implementation and scaling of AI-driven solutions across the health, defense, government, and commercial sectors.

The deal expands Accenture's advisory and engineering capabilities in deploying Palantir's Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP).

Decho, a Palantir strategic partner, helps organizations move AI projects from concept to full-scale production. Its expertise includes data architecture, platform deployment, and application development, along with training for long-term adoption.

The acquisition aligns with Accenture's broader strategy to strengthen enterprise transformation through advanced data analytics and AI frameworks.

"Gen AI has enormous potential but needs the right platform and expertise to deliver real outcomes," said Bryan Rich, Accenture's global data and AI lead for Health and Public Service. He said Decho's combination of Palantir and generative AI expertise will help clients improve transparency, resilience, and operational efficiency.

Decho's 40-member engineering team will join Accenture's Data and AI group in the U.K. Co-founder and managing director Anna Davies said the integration will enable both firms to deliver practical AI adoption "where it matters most."

Expanding Into Agentic AI

The move complements Accenture's broader initiatives to advance agentic AI adoption through enterprise-scale collaboration, reinforcing its commitment to driving measurable business transformation through next-generation intelligence tools.

Accenture held cash and cash equivalents of $11.48 billion as of August 31, 2025.

Price Action: ACN shares closed at $243.56 on Monday.

