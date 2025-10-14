Walmart Wields OpenAI, ChatGPT To Kill 'Search Bar' Era

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company announced that its shoppers will soon be able to buy directly through ChatGPT.

The new Instant Checkout is part of a collaboration with ChatGPT’s parent company, OpenAI, to create AI-first shopping.

The rollout is designed to make everyday tasks—meal planning, replenishing staples, and discovering new items—faster and more conversational.

The company framed the tie-up as the next step in agentic commerce, where AI anticipates customer needs and acts on their behalf.

“For many years now, eCommerce shopping experiences have consisted of a search bar and a long list of item responses. That is about to change,” said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon.

“We’re excited to partner with Walmart to make everyday purchases a little simpler. It’s just one way AI will help people every day under our work together,” said Sam Altman, cofounder and CEO of OpenAI.

Shoppers and members will be able to build carts, check out instantly, and receive proactive recommendations inside ChatGPT.

Walmart said the experience will complement its existing AI investments across merchandising, supply chain, and customer service, and it plans to extend AI literacy and tooling to employees via OpenAI Certifications and ChatGPT Enterprise.

Walmart has already started using AI tools in customer service, supply chain management, and internal operations. It has built chatbots, called “agents,” for customers, suppliers, and employees.

Price Action: WMT shares are trading higher by 1.54% to $103.68 at last check Tuesday.

Image: Shutterstock