Tesla Sales Jump 126% As Elon Musk's EV Giant Reports 11.3k New Insured Registrations In China

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported a sharp increase in sales in the Chinese domestic market as the company continues its steady growth in the region.

Tesla Sales Experience Weekly And Yearly Surge

Elon Musk's EV giant recorded 11.3k new insured registrations in China during the week of October 6 to October 12, according to data shared by influencer Roland Pircher on the social media platform X on Tuesday.

The figure marks a 126% jump in sales for Tesla compared to the previous week, while also denoting a 33% YoY growth in the region compared to the same period last year.

"The quarter is -5.7% QoQ and +58.4% YoY," Pircher said in the post, adding that Tesla's YTD sales are still down 5.0% compared to 2024, but it is still the highest week of the quarter so far.

Tesla's September Growth, Europe Woes

The news comes as Tesla reported over a 25% surge in sales for the company in China during September. The EV giant sold over 71,525 units in the region, the second-highest monthly tally for Tesla in 2025 behind March, when it sold 74,127 units.

However, the steady growth in China also coincides with falling sales in Europe as the latest data released by Italian authorities suggests the company's sales fell more than 25% in the region during September.

Tesla's Affordable Models Draw Criticism

Meanwhile, Tesla's affordable Model Y and Model 3 trim levels have invited mixed reactions from the market, with investors like Gary Black arguing that the affordable trim levels wouldn't sell as they offer no change for Tesla's brand leverage in the market.

Tesla bull Dan Ives hailed the affordable models as the right step to achieving 500k deliveries every quarter, but expressed disappointment at the models being priced too closely to the already available trim levels.

