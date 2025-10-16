Apple TV+ And Peacock Bundle Debuts This Month With 30% Off

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Comcast Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CMCSA) NBCUniversal unveiled a new streaming bundle on Thursday, bringing together Apple TV+ and Peacock under a single subscription.

The partnership marks the first time both companies have combined their content catalogs in one package, giving subscribers access to a vast library of originals, sports, live events, and blockbuster films starting October 20.

Available to U.S. users, the Apple TV and Peacock Bundle allows subscribers to save over 30% compared to separate plans.

Pricing

The bundle will be priced at $14.99 per month for Apple TV+ and Peacock Premium or $19.99 for the Premium Plus option.

Customers with Apple One Family or Premier plans can access a special 35% discount on Peacock Premium Plus, the first such offer tied to Apple’s all-in-one subscription service.

The bundle unites two complementary platforms that cater to fans of both cinematic storytelling and live programming.

Subscribers will enjoy access to acclaimed titles such as Ted Lasso, Severance, The Traitors, and The Paper, alongside sports coverage like the NBA (starting October 21 on Peacock) and the upcoming F1 The Movie.

“There is no more perfect combination of entertainment than the Apple TV and Peacock Bundle,” said Matt Strauss, Chairman of NBCUniversal Media Group.

“With this first-of-its-kind initiative with Apple, we’re redefining what the customer journey should be for a streaming bundle with rich sampling and a smooth sign-up process.”

To highlight their partnership, both apps will feature limited cross-content previews. Peacock users can sample up to three episodes from popular Apple TV+ shows such as Slow Horses, Foundation, and Prehistoric Planet.

Conversely, Apple TV+ users can preview Peacock hits, including Law & Order, Bel-Air, and Twisted Metal.

Price Action: CMCSA shares are trading lower by 0.86% to $29.47 at last check Thursday. AAPL shares are trading lower by 0.61% to $247.74 at the time of publication.

