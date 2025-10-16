Alibaba's Ant Group Open-Sources dInfer, Claims AI Framework Outpaces Nvidia

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) fintech affiliate Ant Group has open-sourced dInfer, an inference framework for diffusion language models, claiming it can make AI systems more efficient than Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) framework.

BABA is showing upward bias. See what is driving the movement here.

The Jack Ma-backed fintech giant told SCMP that dInfer, designed for diffusion models, which generate outputs in parallel, unlike traditional autoregressive models like ChatGPT, can accelerate AI workloads while reducing computational costs.

Ant reported that dInfer runs up to three times faster than UC Berkeley's vLLM engine and ten times faster than Nvidia's Fast-dLLM.

Also Read: Alibaba's Fintech Arm Ant Group Eyes Hong Kong IPO For Ant International

Internal tests on its diffusion model LLaDA-MoE showed it generated an average of 1,011 tokens per second on the HumanEval code-generation benchmark, compared with 91 tokens per second for Fast-dLLM and 294 for Alibaba's Qwen-2.5-3B model optimized with vLLM.

According to SCMP, the company stated that the framework offers a practical toolkit and standardized platform to accelerate research and development in the rapidly growing field of large language models (LLMs).

Alibaba and its affiliate Ant Group have released several of their LLMs and AI tools as open-source to promote transparency, allowing for customization and cutting costs.

Alibaba offers its Qwen model family, while Ant Group provides AI models through its Ling, Ring, and Ming series.

Price Action

Alibaba's market cap of $386.58 billion positions it as a significant player in the consumer discretionary sector, particularly within the broadline retail industry.

The stock's P/E ratio of 19.18 suggests a valuation that is relatively attractive compared to historical averages, especially considering its 52-week range, which has seen a low of $80.06, indicating potential recovery from previous lows.

Additionally, the modest dividend yield of 0.63% reflects a focus on reinvestment over shareholder returns, which may appeal to growth-oriented investors.

Alibaba shares were up 0.48% at $166.70 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo by Poetra.RH via Shutterstock