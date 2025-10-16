Elon Musk's Starlink Wi-Fi Now Available On United Airlines Flights

United Airlines Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will offer Elon Musk-owned Starlink’s WiFi onboard its mainline flights, after the company received approval from the FAA to offer the service onboard a Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) 737 aircraft last month.

Lightning-Fast Wi-Fi

The carrier shared the update in an announcement on the social media platform X on Wednesday. "Lightning-fast Starlink Wi-Fi is now on board our first mainline aircraft," the company said in the post.

The company added that the service is available on its regional network and promised to offer onboard WiFi on more aircraft in its fleet. United also said that the service will be free for its MileagePlus members.

Starlink On Other Airlines, Starlink-Enabled Smartphones

The news comes as Starlink was in talks with multiple major Middle Eastern airlines to offer its services on their aircraft, including Emirates, FlyDubai, Gulf Air, as well as the region’s #3 airline, Saudia.

Starlink’s parent company, SpaceX, also signed a deal worth $17 billion to acquire EchoStar Corp's (NASDAQ:SATS) AWS-4 and H-Block spectrum licenses, which could give the service an edge over traditional telecom operators.

SpaceX was also working with chipmakers to develop Starlink-enabled smartphones, something which was teased by Musk recently during an appearance at an event.

