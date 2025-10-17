Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) remains aggressively invested in a gamut of activities, including integrating artificial intelligence across its e-commerce ecosystem and expanding its global footprint through significant investments in Hong Kong real estate to drive value.

The company is using its Qwen large language models to enhance Taobao and Tmall’s search and recommendation systems, boost user engagement, and strengthen its AI-driven “comprehensive consumption platform,” while doubling down on high-value customers and scaling its Singles’ Day shopping festival to drive growth.

Chinese e-commerce juggernaut Alibaba and its fintech affiliate Ant Group are investing 7.2 billion Hong Kong dollars ($925 million) to purchase the top 13 floors of One Causeway Bay, a new 24-storey office tower developed by Mandarin Oriental International on the site of the former Excelsior Hotel.

The acquisition, which includes parking for 50 vehicles and full signage rights, marks Hong Kong’s largest real estate transaction since 2021, SCMP reported on Friday.

The deal values the property at an average of 23,876 Hong Kong dollars per square foot.

Alibaba and Ant plan to use the new space as their Hong Kong corporate headquarters.

China grappled with a real estate crisis, which stemmed from years of excessive borrowing by major developers like Evergrande. Government crackdowns on risky lending worsened the situation. All of which drove home prices lower. Beijing has intervened to stabilize the sector and support select developers.

Alibaba stock gained 95% year-to-date, topping the NYSE Composite index’s (which includes Alibaba) 12% returns as it remains invested in its cloud unit and AI model development and their integration across its segments.

Alibaba is using AI to transform its online marketplace into a comprehensive consumption platform.

The company launched its annual Singles’ Day event — the world’s largest shopping festival — on Wednesday, capitalizing on strong demand for online shopping and on-demand delivery. Its Taobao and Tmall platforms rolled out 50 billion yuan ($7 billion) in coupons for members of the 88VIP program, which targets affluent consumers, along with 15% direct discounts for all shoppers, according to Tmall President Liu Bo, SCMP reported.

To help users navigate more than 2 billion product listings, Alibaba began its first large-scale deployment of generative AI on Taobao and Tmall, integrating large language models into search and recommendation systems.

The company is also investing heavily in high-value users, which grew to 53 million from 42 million a year earlier.

The company is consolidating its e-commerce operations to boost efficiency and synergy.

Alibaba integrated Qwen large language models (LLMs) — developed by Alibaba Cloud — into the core search and recommendation engines of Taobao and Tmall ahead of this year’s Singles’ Day shopping festival.

According to Alibaba Vice President Zhang Kaifu, the AI-driven upgrade has already delivered strong results, SCMP reported. Qwen’s LLMs improved search relevance for complex queries by 20%, boosted merchants’ advertising return on investment by 12%, and raised click-through rates by 10% in certain recommendation scenarios.

BABA Price Action: Alibaba shares were up 0.14% at $165.31 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

