OpenAI announced on Tuesday that it will begin allowing erotica and other adult-themed content on ChatGPT for adult users, marking a major shift in the company's content policy.

ChatGPT To Allow Erotica

The change comes as OpenAI seeks to expand creative expression while maintaining strong safety and moderation standards.

“In December, as we roll out age-gating more fully and as part of our ‘treat adult users like adults’ principle, we will allow even more, like erotica for verified adults,” CEO Sam Altman wrote in a social media post.

The update will reportedly include new content controls and age verification measures to prevent underage access.

Not ‘Moral Police of the World’

Altman followed up with another social media post on Wednesday, explaining that current guardrails to protect mental health and minors using ChatGPT will still be in effect.

However, he said OpenAI aims to create a mature and responsible environment where adults can explore a broader range of creative content without compromising ethical boundaries or user trust.

“We also care very much about the principle of treating adult users like adults. As AI becomes more important in people’s lives, allowing a lot of freedom for people to use AI in the ways that they want is an important part of our mission,” Altman said in the post.

“But we are not the elected moral police of the world. In the same way that society differentiates other appropriate boundaries (R-rated movies, for example), we want to do a similar thing here,” he added.

Platforms Under Scrutiny

OpenAI has faced growing scrutiny over how it balances free expression with user safety and the potential psychological impact of AI-generated material.

Now, it faces even more scrutiny as it will feature adult-oriented content and erotica in the near future.

Mainstream platforms like X, Amazon, HBO and even Roku have faced criticism for hosting or distributing adult content, even if erotica is not their primary business.

The level of explicitness and company policy varies greatly, but these examples highlight some of the best-known public firms with adult content in their portfolios.

