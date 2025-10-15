Meta Taps Arm To Power AI Across Devices And The Cloud

British chip designer Arm Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:ARM) and Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) collaborated to scale artificial intelligence efficiency across all compute layers, from AI software to data center infrastructure.

The partnership spans milliwatt-scale devices, powering on-device intelligence, to megawatt-scale systems that train advanced AI models, enabling AI across Meta's global platforms.

Building on ongoing hardware and software co-design efforts, the multi-year partnership combines Arm's AI compute leadership with Meta's AI product, infrastructure, and open-technology expertise to achieve significant performance and efficiency gains.

Meta will leverage Arm's Neoverse-based data center platforms to power AI ranking and recommendation systems across Facebook, Instagram, and other apps, boosting performance and lowering power consumption compared with x86 systems.

The companies optimized Meta's AI software stack—including compilers, libraries, and major AI frameworks—for Arm architectures, tuning open-source components like Facebook General Matrix Multiplication (FBGEMM) and PyTorch to exploit Arm's vector extensions and performance libraries.

Arm stock gained over 38% year-to-date backed by the AI frenzy including reports of potential collaborations with OpenAI and Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). Meta is up over 22% driven by its AI pivot, including upcoming AI and metaverse-related announcements at its Connect conference.

Price Actions: ARM stock is trading higher by 1.23% to $170.22 at last check Wednesday. Meta Platforms stock is up 0.93%.

