Piper Sandler Turns Bullish On Shoals Technologies: Forecasts Less Risk To Industry Growth During 2024
Piper Sandler analyst Kashy Harrison upgraded Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) to Overweight from Neutral with 
JP Morgan Upgraded Eaton, Says Company Will Enjoy Organic &amp; EPS Growth Amid Sluggish Electrical Equipment Industry Fundaments
JP Morgan analyst C.
VCI Global Makes Waves In The Luxe Resort Scene: Eyes Impiana Villas In Bali &amp; Phuket
VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ: VCIG) penned a letter of intent to attain leasing rights of Impiana Private Villas Cemagi in Bali and Impiana Private Villas Kata Noi in Phuket from Impiana Sdn Bhd 
Entravision &amp; Pinterest Ink Global Deal: Tapping Unserved Ad Markets And Beyond
Entravision Communications Corp (NYSE: EVC) disclosed an international sales partnership with the visual inspiration platform Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS).
Allison Transmission Launches eGen Power 85S To Boost Its Propulsion Solution Portfolio
Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) disclosed the launch of eGen Power 85S axles 
ChipMOS Registers 6.2% Revenue Growth In Q3 On Healthier Channel Inventory Levels
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc (NASDAQ: IMOS) reported Q3 revenues of NT$5.58 billion ($173.1 million), 
Shell Tweaks Q3 Production Outlook Ahead Of Results Next Month: What&#39;s Going On?
Shell PLC (NYSE: SHEL) revised its 
APA Expects UK North Sea Production To Dip Sequentially In Q4
APA Corp (NASDAQ: APA) provided supplemental information regarding Q3 FY23 financial 
Clorox Faces Challenges from Cyberattack; Analyst Predicts Slow Recovery Until FY25
Raymond James analyst Olivia Tong downgraded Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) to Market Perform from Outperform and 
Investar Holding To See Lower Net Interest Margin Upside In &#34;Higher For Longer&#34; Environment In FY24: Analyst
Piper Sandler analyst Graham Dick upgraded Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ISTR) to Overweight from Neutral with 
PBF Energy&#39;s Remarkable Rise: Analyst Highlights Transition From No Assets To Leader In Refining Upcycle
BMO Capital Markets analyst Phillip Jungwirth initiated coverage on PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) with an Outperform rating 
HF Sinclair Is &#39;Entering Execution Era,&#39; Analyst Expects Strong Capital Returns &amp; More
BMO Capital analyst Phillip Jungwirth initiated coverage on HF Sinclair Corp (NYSE: DINO) at an Outperform rating 
This Beacon Roofing Analyst Sees The Stock Touching Roof On Strong Residential Market Fundamentals
RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ: BECN) from Sector Perform to Outperform at an 
Why Consulting Firm Resources Connection Shares Are Sliding Today?
Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ: RGP) shares are trading lower by around 8% after 
Duncan Hines Parent ConAgra Brands&#39; Q1: Flat Sales, EPS Beat, Inflation-Driven Pricing, Reaffirmed FY24 Guidance &amp; More
ConAgra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) reported Q1 FY24 sales of $2.90 billion, flat Y/Y, 
Swedish Electric Car Brand Polestar Records 50% Growth In Q3 Deliveries; Foresees Higher Margins
Swedish electric performance car brand Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ: PSNY) reported Q3 delivery growth of 
Why Bleach And Cleaning Products Maker Clorox&#39;s Shares Declining Today?
Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) shares are trading lower after it reported 
Dover Acquires FW Murphy For $530M, Expects Deal To Boost Margin
Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV) inked a deal to acquire FW Murphy Production Controls, LLC, a subsidiary of privately-owned Genisys Controls LLC, 
Residential Solar Market Struggles: Analyst Highlights Policy Shifts And Rates Curbing US Growth
Truist Securities analyst Jordan Levy cut the rating and price target of several Sustainability equities following the recent broad-based sell-off on increased investor concerns amid a 'higher-for-longer' rate environment.
B&amp;G Foods Shares Diving Today: What&#39;s Going On?
B&G Foods Inc (NYSE: BGS) shares are trading lower by around 11% after Piper Sandler analyst Michael S.

