Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is reportedly preparing to lay off up to 15% of its human resources team, with additional cuts expected in other departments, as the e-commerce giant ramps up AI investments.

Amazon To Slash Jobs Amid Holiday Hiring Plans

The company is set to cut a significant portion of its human resources division, known internally as PXT, or the People eXperience Technology team, reported Fortune on Tuesday. The cuts are also expected to impact other areas of Amazon’s core consumer business.

Check the current price of AMZN stock here

The PXT division, which is under the leadership of Senior Vice President Beth Galetti, has over 10,000 employees globally. This division includes a large recruitment team, technology staff, and other conventional HR roles.

The exact number of employees to be laid off and the timing of the cuts are yet to be disclosed. The company did not respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

The potential layoffs come just after the company announced plans to recruit 250,000 seasonal workers across its U.S. warehouse and logistics operations.

See Also: Bitcoin Reserves Held By US Could Swell To $36 Billion As DOJ Files Largest Ever Forfeiture Linked To Cambodian ‘Pig Butchering’ Scams – Benzinga

Amazon has also been ramping up AI investments, saying it will pour over $100 billion this year into AI initiatives.

In June, the company cut jobs in its books division, including roles at Goodreads and Kindle. The company laid off 200 jobs in its Fashion and Fitness division as part of a nationwide restructuring in January.

Despite these layoffs, Amazon’s stock has been performing well. Over the past 6 months, it surged 20.49%.

Benzinga's Edge Rankings place Amazon in the 93rd percentile for growth and the 46th percentile for value, reflecting its mixed performance. Check the detailed report here.

Loading... Loading...

READ NEXT:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.