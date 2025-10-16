DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) shares are trading higher on Thursday as the company expands its presence into the autonomous delivery space through a new collaboration with Waymo, the self-driving unit of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

The two companies are launching an autonomous delivery pilot in Metro Phoenix and offering a special promotion to DashPass members in select U.S. cities.

Testing for the self-driving delivery initiative has already begun in Metro Phoenix, where select customers may soon receive their DoorDash orders via fully autonomous Waymo vehicles.

The project will initially operate through DashMart — DoorDash’s owned retail and convenience platform — before expanding to other merchants later this year.

DoorDash is also introducing a limited-time offer that provides DashPass subscribers in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Phoenix with $10 off one Waymo ride per month through December 2025. Each month, a new promo code will be shared with members, valid for weekday rides booked between 2 a.m. and 2 p.m., as part of DoorDash’s effort to merge convenience with autonomous innovation.

Executives Highlight Multi-Modal Future

“DashPass is designed to give consumers consistent value, convenience, and access to the best of their communities, and our partnership with Waymo builds on that promise,” said David Richter, vice president of Business and Corporate Development at DoorDash.

“Together, we’re giving members access to, and savings on, a new and delightful experience, while advancing our vision for a multi-modal autonomous future of local commerce.”

Nicole Gavel, head of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Waymo, added, “We are excited to make everyday errands easier with the Waymo Driver.”

DoorDash’s Autonomous Delivery Platform coordinates various types of transportation — from human Dashers to robots and drones — creating a scalable ecosystem that supports local businesses and consumers.

The collaboration with Waymo marks a major milestone in DoorDash’s goal of integrating advanced automation into last-mile logistics.

Price Action: DASH shares are trading higher by 2.71% to $280.00 premarket at last check on Thursday.

