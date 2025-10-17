Apple Grabs Exclusive US F1 Rights Starting In 2026

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced on Friday that it will become the exclusive U.S. broadcast partner for Formula 1 beginning in 2026.

The five-year deal brings together two globally recognized brands united by innovation, technology, and excellence in entertainment.

Apple TV will become the official U.S. home for all Formula 1 events, streaming every race, practice, qualifying, and Sprint session starting in 2026.

Some Formula 1 events will stream free on the Apple TV app. Premium users can still access full coverage through F1 TV Premium subscriptions.

The deal marks Apple's first major move into live motorsport broadcasting, Formula 1 said in a release.

Building On Movie Success

The announcement follows the blockbuster success of F1 The Movie, an Apple Original Film released in June.

The movie grossed nearly $630 million globally and will debut on Apple TV on December 12, 2025. Apple worked with Formula 1 and several drivers for three years to ensure authenticity. The collaboration built trust between the organizations ahead of this new venture.

Reaching Younger Fans

Formula 1’s 2025 Global Fan Survey revealed that 47% of new U.S. fans aged 18-24 have followed the sport for fewer than five years. It also showed that more than half of these new fans are women. The data underscores Apple’s chance to engage younger and more diverse fans. Its vast ecosystem spans Apple News, Maps, Music, Sports and Fitness.

Streaming Meets Speed: Apple will stream all sessions live, integrating F1 content into its broader platform network.

"This is an incredibly exciting partnership for both Formula 1 and Apple," said Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1's president and CEO. He credited Apple's vision and creative approach for helping expand the sport's reach in the United States.

Eddy Cue, Apple's senior VP of Services, added, "We're thrilled to expand our relationship with Formula 1 and offer Apple TV subscribers in the U.S. front row access to one of the most exciting and fastest-growing sports on the planet."

Price Action: AAPL shares were trading 0.84% higher at $249.53 as of the last check on Friday.

