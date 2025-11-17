Computer screen with Earnings Season on it
November 17, 2025 11:07 AM 3 min read

Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Nvidia, PDD And More

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Earnings season continues this week with several large retailers reporting, including the biggest name in tech, NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Here's a look at the most anticipated earnings reports coming in the week ahead. 

Monday, Nov. 17

Before Market Open: 

Chinese EV makers XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) reported before Monday's opening bell and were both moving lower in early trading, according to Benzinga Pro

After Market Close: 

Regenecell Bioscience Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:RGC) and Trip.com Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:TCOM) are set to report after the closing bell on Monday afternoon. 

Tuesday, Nov.18

Chinese tech firms Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) and PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will both report before the market opens on Tuesday. 

The following companies will also report earnings before Tuesday's opening bell: 

  • Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)
  • Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR)
  • Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Before Market Open: 

Three major retailers, Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT), Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) and TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will all report before the market opens on Wednesday morning. 

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) will also report before the opening bell. 

After Market Close: 

The moment everyone has been waiting for arrives after Wednesday's closing bell when Nvidia will release its Q3 report. 

Investors will be looking for data on the Blackwell chip ramp-up and demand from AI hyperscalers like Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wall Street analysts expect Nvidia to report earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $54.84 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro

Not to be overlooked, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) will also release its results on Wednesday afternoon. 

Analysts are looking for earnings of 89 cents per share on revenue of $2.46 billion from the cybersecurity vendor. 

Thursday, November 20, 2025

Before Market Open: 

All eyes will be on Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) as it reports third-quarter results on Thursday morning. Investors will be watching for growth in e-commerce and commentary on the health of the U.S. consumer. 

Nano X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) and Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) will also report before the market opens on Thursday. 

After Market Close: 

  • Webull Corp. (NASDAQ:BULL), Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will be in the spotlight when they report after Thursday's closing bell. 

Friday, November 21, 2025

Before Market Open: 

The week wraps up with a few big names reporting on Friday morning, including: 

  • Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO)
  • VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS)
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ)
