November 13, 2025

Looking For A Squeeze? Here Are The Top 10 Most Shorted Stocks

by Erica Kollmann
Short interest data offers a look into investor sentiment and potential risk within the stock market and can help investors gauge how much skepticism or confidence the market has in a company's future. 

What Makes A Stock Heavily Shorted?

A stock is considered heavily shorted when a significant percentage of its available shares have been borrowed and sold by investors expecting a price drop. 

When news, momentum or coordinated buying sends prices higher, a short squeeze can force even more rapid buying. 

As short-sellers rush to cover their positions, eye-popping surges — like the meme stock manias seen recently with Opendoor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) and 2021’s GameStop Corp. ​​(NYSE:GME) rally — can occur. 

Top 10 Most Shorted Stocks

Here are the most heavily shorted stocks (with market caps above $2 billion and free floats above 5 million) as of Nov. 13, according to data from Benzinga Pro

In the table below, stocks are ranked by short interest ― the total number of shares sold short and not yet covered, expressed as a percentage of shares available for public trading.

Company Name & Ticker Short Interest (%) [Nov. 13, 2025]
Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)​48.99%
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)​46.71%
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)​46.13%
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)​38.12%
TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)​37.85%
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)​36.87%
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)​36.00%
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)​35.34%
Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)​33.44%
Scholar Rock Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:SRRK)​33.34%

Reminders:

  • Highly shorted stocks are battlegrounds where negative fundamentals meet speculative trading.​
  • Short squeezes can deliver huge, fast gains, but at very high risk and volatility.​
  • Monitoring the short interest leaderboard can help identify which stocks might be the next short squeeze, but timing such trades remains extremely challenging.​
  • Always conduct due diligence, as the volatility often reflects deep underlying risks and business uncertainty.
