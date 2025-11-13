Looking For A Squeeze? Here Are The Top 10 Most Shorted Stocks

Short interest data offers a look into investor sentiment and potential risk within the stock market and can help investors gauge how much skepticism or confidence the market has in a company's future.

LCID stock is tanking. See the real-time price action here.

What Makes A Stock Heavily Shorted?

A stock is considered heavily shorted when a significant percentage of its available shares have been borrowed and sold by investors expecting a price drop.

When news, momentum or coordinated buying sends prices higher, a short squeeze can force even more rapid buying.

As short-sellers rush to cover their positions, eye-popping surges — like the meme stock manias seen recently with Opendoor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) and 2021’s GameStop Corp. ​​(NYSE:GME) rally — can occur.

Learn more about short interest here: Is Your Stock a Squeeze Target? How To Decode Short Interest Data

Top 10 Most Shorted Stocks

Here are the most heavily shorted stocks (with market caps above $2 billion and free floats above 5 million) as of Nov. 13, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

In the table below, stocks are ranked by short interest ― the total number of shares sold short and not yet covered, expressed as a percentage of shares available for public trading.

Company Name & Ticker Short Interest (%) [Nov. 13, 2025] Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)​ 48.99% Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)​ 46.71% Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)​ 46.13% Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)​ 38.12% TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)​ 37.85% Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)​ 36.87% Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)​ 36.00% Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)​ 35.34% Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)​ 33.44% Scholar Rock Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:SRRK)​ 33.34%

Reminders:

Highly shorted stocks are battlegrounds where negative fundamentals meet speculative trading.​

Short squeezes can deliver huge, fast gains, but at very high risk and volatility.​

Monitoring the short interest leaderboard can help identify which stocks might be the next short squeeze, but timing such trades remains extremely challenging.​

Always conduct due diligence, as the volatility often reflects deep underlying risks and business uncertainty.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock