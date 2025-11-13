Looking For A Squeeze? Here Are The Top 10 Most Shorted Stocks

Short interest data offers a look into investor sentiment and potential risk within the stock market and can help investors gauge how much skepticism or confidence the market has in a company's future.
What Makes A Stock Heavily Shorted?
A stock is considered heavily shorted when a significant percentage of its available shares have been borrowed and sold by investors expecting a price drop.
When news, momentum or coordinated buying sends prices higher, a short squeeze can force even more rapid buying.
As short-sellers rush to cover their positions, eye-popping surges — like the meme stock manias seen recently with Opendoor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) and 2021’s GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) rally — can occur.
Top 10 Most Shorted Stocks
Here are the most heavily shorted stocks (with market caps above $2 billion and free floats above 5 million) as of Nov. 13, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
In the table below, stocks are ranked by short interest ― the total number of shares sold short and not yet covered, expressed as a percentage of shares available for public trading.
|Company Name & Ticker
|Short Interest (%) [Nov. 13, 2025]
|Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)
|48.99%
|Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)
|46.71%
|Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)
|46.13%
|Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)
|38.12%
|TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)
|37.85%
|Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)
|36.87%
|Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)
|36.00%
|Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)
|35.34%
|Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)
|33.44%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:SRRK)
|33.34%
Reminders:
- Highly shorted stocks are battlegrounds where negative fundamentals meet speculative trading.
- Short squeezes can deliver huge, fast gains, but at very high risk and volatility.
- Monitoring the short interest leaderboard can help identify which stocks might be the next short squeeze, but timing such trades remains extremely challenging.
- Always conduct due diligence, as the volatility often reflects deep underlying risks and business uncertainty.
