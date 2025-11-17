Chinese EV maker XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock slid after it reported its fiscal third-quarter results on Monday.

The company delivered 20.38 billion Chinese yuan ($2.86 billion) in quarterly revenue, a 101.8% year-over-year (Y/Y) jump that landed just shy of the $2.87 billion consensus forecast.

The Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) rival’s quarterly vehicle deliveries increased 149.3% Y/Y to 116,007. The quarterly deliveries rose 12.4% from 103,181 in the second quarter.

XPeng’s physical sales network had 690 stores, covering 242 cities as of September 30, 2025.

XPeng’s self-operated charging station network reached 2,676 stations as of September 30, 2025, including 1,623 XPENG S4 and S5 ultra-fast charging stations.

Revenues from vehicle sales increased 105.3% Y/Y to 18.05 billion Chinese yuan ($2.54 billion) due to higher deliveries.

Gross margin was 20.1% versus 15.3% a year ago.

Vehicle margin was 13.1% versus 8.6% a year ago, primarily attributable to the cost reduction.

However, the margin declined sequentially from 14.3% for the second quarter of 2025 due to the product generation transition.

Operating loss for the quarter was 0.75 billion Chinese yuan ($0.11 billion).

Adjusted net loss per ADS was 0.16 Chinese yuan versus the analyst consensus loss estimate of 0.47 Chinese yuan. In USD terms, the adjusted EPADS was a loss of 2 cents.

The company held $6.79 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2025.

XPeng Chairman and CEO Xiaopeng He emphasized that the company is rapidly expanding its sales volume and market share, while advancing Robotaxi and humanoid robot programs toward mass production. He expressed strong confidence that XPENG will evolve into a global embodied AI company.

Vice Chairman and Co-President Dr. Hongdi Brian Gu highlighted that effective cost control and growth in technology-related revenue drove gross margin above 20% for the first time in the third quarter.

Outlook

XPENG projects fourth-quarter vehicle deliveries between 125,000 and 132,000 units, reflecting a surge of 36.6%-44.3% Y/Y.

The company anticipates revenue of 21.50 billion Chinese yuan to 23.00 billion Chinese yuan, versus the analyst consensus estimate of 25.09 billion Chinese yuan.

Price Action: XPEV stock was trading lower by 3.54% to $24.13 premarket at last check Monday.

