Quantum Stock Tracker: IonQ, Rigetti, D-Wave Report Q3 Earnings

Quantum stocks are in focus as the Q3 earnings season rolls on. Here's a look at the reports from companies that have reported and estimates for one that is still ahead.

RGTI stock is down. See the real-time chart here.

Rigetti – RGTI

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) released its Q3 results on Monday after the closing bell. Rigetti reported quarterly losses of three cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate for losses of four cents.

Read More: Kevin O’Leary Slams Trump’s $2,000 Tariff Rebate Checks: ‘Everyone Loves The Idea Of A Free Check’

Quarterly revenue came in at $1.94 million, missing the Street estimate of $2.17 million and down from revenue of $2.37 million from the same period last year.

"On the technology front, we remain on track to deliver our 100+ qubit chiplet-based quantum system with an anticipated 99.5% median two-qubit gate fidelity by the end of 2025," CEO Dr. Subodh Kulkarni said.

Rigetti provided a business update that it expects to deploy a 150+ qubit system by or around the end of 2026 with an anticipated 99.7% median two-qubit gate fidelity.

The company also expects to deploy a 1,000+ qubit system by or around the end of 2027 with an anticipated 99.8% median two-qubit gate fidelity.

Rigetti stock was sliding on Tuesday and has dropped 30% over the past month.

IonQ – IONQ

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) reported its third-quarter results last Wednesday, with IonQ adjusted losses of 17 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate for a loss of 44 cents per share.

IonQ posted quarterly revenue of $39.9 million, exceeding the analyst estimate of $27 million by 47.75% and marking a 221.5% jump from $12.4 million reported in the same quarter last year.

Third-quarter revenue also came in 37% above the top end of the company’s prior guidance range.

IonQ also raised its full-year 2025 revenue outlook to a range of $106 million to $110 million, up from the prior range of $82 million to $100 million and above the estimate of $91.3 million.

"I am pleased to report that we once again beat the high end of our revenue guidance, this time by 37%. We are also raising our revenue expectations for the full year to $110 million at the high end of guidance," CEO Niccolo de Masi stated

Read Next: Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Plug, Oklo, Circle And More

D-Wave Quantum – QBTS

Last Thursday, D-Wave Quantum, Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) reported an adjusted loss of 41 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate for a loss of 7 cents per share and revenue of $3.73 million, beating the estimate of $3.03 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

Revenue for Q3 rose 100% year-over-year, compared to $1.9 million in the same period last year, and D-Wave said bookings reached $2.4 million for the quarter, up 80% from the prior quarter.

"The world is watching quantum, and specifically D-Wave, as we deliver quantum computing's value to businesses, researchers and governments now, while advancing the technology for even greater impact and scale in the future," said CEO Alan Baratz.

D-Wave shares have held up better than other quantum names, but have still lost more than 9% over the past month.

Quantum Computing – QUBT

Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) will be the last pure-play quantum company to report its Q3 results, scheduled to be released after Friday's closing bell.

Analysts expect the company to report losses of six cents per share and revenue of $116,670, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

Quantum Computing shares have plunged more than 35% over the past month.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock