iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ: TLT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF's (TLT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)?

A

The stock price for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ: TLT) is $136.77 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2022.

Q

When is iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) reporting earnings?

A

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) operate in?

A

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.