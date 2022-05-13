Cannabis Stock Movers For May 13, 2022

GAINERS:
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed up 51.28% at $0.06
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 22.60% at $0.11
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed up 17.47% at $0.23
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 17.36% at $2.84
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 16.47% at $0.13
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed up 16.32% at $0.73
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed up 13.31% at $0.08
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 12.70% at $0.18
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 10.38% at $8.40
- Canopy Growth CGC shares closed up 10.24% at $5.92
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 9.30% at $1.88
- Innovative Industrial IIPR shares closed up 9.15% at $138.51
- Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed up 7.73% at $22.72
- ReneSola SOL shares closed up 7.21% at $4.18
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 7.03% at $0.02
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 7.01% at $1.68
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 6.96% at $1.23
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 6.95% at $4.77
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 6.39% at $5.91
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 6.26% at $14.77
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 5.83% at $3.27
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 5.55% at $13.12
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 5.19% at $2.84
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.35% at $0.24
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed up 4.27% at $3.91
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 3.93% at $0.42
- Origin Agritech SEED shares closed up 3.83% at $7.04
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed up 3.81% at $4.09
LOSERS:
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 15.67% at $0.50
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 12.68% at $0.47
