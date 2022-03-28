Marijuana Stock Movers For March 28, 2022

GAINERS:
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed up 20.97% at $0.06
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed up 7.57% at $1.35
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed up 6.84% at $1.25
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 6.67% at $0.02
LOSERS:
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 18.06% at $0.57
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down 12.72% at $0.99
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 11.20% at $0.16
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 10.27% at $0.49
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 10.16% at $0.67
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 8.87% at $1.13
- Canopy Growth CGC shares closed down 8.63% at $7.94
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 8.45% at $0.47
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 8.30% at $4.09
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 8.23% at $0.14
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 7.06% at $3.95
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 6.66% at $7.99
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 6.56% at $5.70
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 5.95% at $11.39
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 5.40% at $0.56
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 4.88% at $0.38
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 4.83% at $0.71
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed down 4.63% at $1.03
- Origin Agritech SEED shares closed down 4.63% at $8.24
- Alcanna LQSIF shares closed down 4.54% at $7.25
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed down 4.19% at $0.78
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 4.05% at $9.25
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed down 3.98% at $5.06
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 3.79% at $1.27
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 3.41% at $1.70
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.