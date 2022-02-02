Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From February 2, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
GAINERS:
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed up 7.14% at $1.20
- HEXO HEXO shares closed up 4.62% at $0.67
- Next Green Wave Holdings NXGWF shares closed up 3.84% at $0.32
LOSERS:
LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE: Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley. Click Here to Watch!
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed down -13.83% at $0.02
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down -10.57% at $0.10
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down -10.49% at $0.14
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down -10.28% at $0.42
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down -10.16% at $0.71
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down -7.82% at $0.69
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down -6.38% at $0.44
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down -6.33% at $2.07
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down -6.01% at $1.01
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down -5.74% at $8.05
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down -5.61% at $1.01
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed down -5.46% at $5.19
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down -5.35% at $8.31
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down -4.97% at $1.53
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down -4.82% at $5.13
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down -4.70% at $4.26
- ReneSola SOL shares closed down -4.40% at $5.22
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down -4.06% at $0.13
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down -4.04% at $0.29
- Tilray TLRY shares closed down -3.86% at $5.98
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down -3.67% at $141.31
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down -3.64% at $1.06
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed down -3.43% at $0.69
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down -3.32% at $11.07
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down -3.17% at $18.00
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down -3.11% at $0.61
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.