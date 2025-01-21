Earnings Scheduled For January 21, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• 3M MMM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $5.78 billion.
• United Microelectronics UMC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.
• Complete Solaria CSLR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $76.50 million.
• Old National ONB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $485.57 million.
• Fifth Third Bancorp FITB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.
• FB Financial FBK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $131.14 million.
• KeyCorp KEY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
• Mercantile Bank MBWM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $57.33 million.
• Prologis PLD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
• Guaranty Bancshares GNTY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.49 million.
• Charles Schwab SCHW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $5.13 billion.
• Peoples Bancorp PEBO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $109.93 million.
• Forestar Group FOR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $328.44 million.
• New Oriental Education EDU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
• Community Financial CBU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $192.78 million.
• D.R. Horton DHI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $7.12 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Zions Bancorp ZION is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $787.50 million.
• United Airlines Holdings UAL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $14.34 billion.
• SmartFinancial SMBK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $44.37 million.
• Simmons First Ntl SFNC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $208.67 million.
• Netflix NFLX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.20 per share on revenue of $10.13 billion.
• Trustco Bank TRST is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Progress Software PRGS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $211.34 million.
• Interactive Brokers Gr IBKR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
• Hancock Whitney HWC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $365.13 million.
• Pinnacle Finl Partners PNFP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $470.83 million.
• Agilysys AGYS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $73.15 million.
• Seagate Tech Hldgs STX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.
• Pathward Financial CASH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $171.35 million.
• Fulton Financial FULT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $315.73 million.
• Great Southern Bancorp GSBC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $55.33 million.
• Wintrust Finl WTFC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $632.53 million.
• Capital One Finl COF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $10.21 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
