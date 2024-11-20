Earnings Scheduled For November 20, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Williams-Sonoma WSM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.
• Cool Co CLCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $81.87 million.
• TJX Companies TJX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $13.95 billion.
• Global E Online GLBE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $168.60 million.
• ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.21 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.
• Spire SR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $349.50 million.
• Dycom Industries DY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
• Canaan CAN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $72.77 million.
• So-Young Intl SY is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Yatsen Holding YSG is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• ATRenew RERE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $561.74 million.
• Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $388.51 million.
• Wix.com WIX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $443.96 million.
• Target TGT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $25.90 billion.
• NIO NIO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.
• Nano Dimension NNDM is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Yiren Digital YRD is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Naas Technology NAAS is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Jiayin Gr JFIN is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Copa Holdings CPA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.43 per share on revenue of $860.65 million.
• Corporacion America CAAP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $400.00 million.
• Banco BBVA Argentina BBAR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $583.60 million.
• VNET Gr VNET is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $286.47 million.
• Euroseas ESEA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.55 per share on revenue of $53.30 million.
• Universal Technical UTI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $191.24 million.
• Snowflake SNOW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $898.46 million.
• Maximus MMS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
• Jack In The Box JACK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $356.86 million.
• KinderCare Learning KLC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $669.45 million.
• NVIDIA NVDA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $33.12 billion.
• Jewett-Cameron Trading JCTC is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Duos Technologies Group DUOT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.80 million.
• Intchains Gr ICG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $14.32 million.
• Palo Alto Networks PANW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.
