Earnings Scheduled For November 20, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Williams-Sonoma WSM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.

• Cool Co CLCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $81.87 million.

• TJX Companies TJX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $13.95 billion.

• Global E Online GLBE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $168.60 million.

• ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.21 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

• Spire SR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $349.50 million.

• Dycom Industries DY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Canaan CAN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $72.77 million.

• So-Young Intl SY is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Yatsen Holding YSG is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ATRenew RERE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $561.74 million.

• Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $388.51 million.

• Wix.com WIX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $443.96 million.

• Target TGT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $25.90 billion.

• NIO NIO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.

• Nano Dimension NNDM is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Yiren Digital YRD is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Naas Technology NAAS is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Jiayin Gr JFIN is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Copa Holdings CPA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.43 per share on revenue of $860.65 million.

• Corporacion America CAAP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $400.00 million.

• Banco BBVA Argentina BBAR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $583.60 million.

• VNET Gr VNET is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $286.47 million.

• Euroseas ESEA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.55 per share on revenue of $53.30 million.

• Universal Technical UTI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $191.24 million.

• Snowflake SNOW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $898.46 million.

• Maximus MMS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Jack In The Box JACK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $356.86 million.

• KinderCare Learning KLC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $669.45 million.

• NVIDIA NVDA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $33.12 billion.

• Jewett-Cameron Trading JCTC is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Duos Technologies Group DUOT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.80 million.

• Intchains Gr ICG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $14.32 million.

• Palo Alto Networks PANW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.