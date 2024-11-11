Earnings Scheduled For November 11, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Global Ship Lease GSL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $174.31 million.
• Monday.Com MNDY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $246.09 million.
• Aramark ARMK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $4.46 billion.
• ICL Group ICL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
• Lincoln Educational Servs LINC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $110.77 million.
• Strawberry Fields REIT STRW is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $140.07 million.
• Nuwellis NUWE is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.28 per share on revenue of $2.36 million.
• GEO Group GEO is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Grab Holdings GRAB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $691.80 million.
• Ispire Technology ISPR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $52.81 million.
• Talos Energy TALO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $500.03 million.
• Team TISI is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Mineralys Therapeutics MLYS is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Live Nation Entertainment LYV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $8.09 billion.
• Gatos Silver GATO is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Yalla Group YALA is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Archrock AROC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $283.55 million.
• Ampco-Pittsburgh AP is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• FGI Industries FGI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $30.69 million.
• Bioceres Crop Solutions BIOX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $120.80 million.
• RMR Gr RMR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $220.35 million.
• Assertio Holdings ASRT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $28.87 million.
• Beyond Air XAIR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.04 million.
• Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $57.50 million.
• Aterian ATER is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $26.01 million.
• QuickLogic QUIK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $4.20 million.
• VAALCO Energy EGY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $145.89 million.
• Assured Guaranty AGO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $201.37 million.
• Stereotaxis STXS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $7.10 million.
• NET Power NPWR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $3.00 million.
• Luminar Technologies LAZR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $18.68 million.
• James River Gr Hldgs JRVR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $146.56 million.
• Crescent Capital BDC CCAP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $48.69 million.
• IAC IAC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $923.69 million.
• Angi ANGI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $298.54 million.
• Intevac IVAC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $11.50 million.
• Nevro NVRO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $93.07 million.
• Zeta Global Holdings ZETA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $248.65 million.
• DoubleDown Interactive DDI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $85.43 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
