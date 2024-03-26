Earnings Scheduled For March 26, 2024

Loading... Loading...

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• bluebird bio BLUE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $16.68 million.

• AIM ImmunoTech AIM is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Elbit Systems ESLT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• GDS Holdings GDS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $357.63 million.

• Bragg Gaming Group BRAG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $37.82 million.

• BioLine Rx BLRX is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Zhihu ZH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $148.11 million.

• DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $170.91 million.

• Waterdrop WDH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $94.55 million.

• Forza X1 FRZA is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Acumen Pharmaceuticals ABOS is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Delcath Systems DCTH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $540 thousand.

• Volato Group SOAR is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Movado Group MOV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $174.80 million.

• Cognition Therapeutics CGTX is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• McCormick & Co MKC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Kaspi.kz KSPI is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• TD Synnex SNX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $14.36 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Sidus Space SIDU is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Marpai MRAI is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $3.40 million.

• Aptose Biosciences APTO is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Direct Digital Holdings DRCT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $65.95 million.

• US Energy USEG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $8.87 million.

• X Financial XYF is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Iridex IRIX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $14.90 million.

• iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes GRN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $13.40 million.

• Intrusion INTZ is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.64 million.

• BioAtla BCAB is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• GameStop GME is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

• Forge Global Holdings FRGE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $19.57 million.

• Biora Therapeutics BIOR is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ProSomnus OSA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $7.37 million.

• ATA Creativity Glb AACG is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Noah Holdings NOAH is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• PAVmed PAVM is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.89 per share on revenue of $1.05 million.

• AEye LIDR is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.20 per share on revenue of $100 thousand.

• Velo3D VLD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $19.50 million.

• Progress Software PRGS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $181.91 million.

• WidePoint WYY is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• LuxUrban Hotels LUXH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $34.20 million.

• Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Concentrix CNXC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.

• Ouster OUST is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $24.06 million.

• Ncino NCNO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $124.62 million.

• PaySign PAYS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $12.62 million.

• Ryvyl RVYL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $18.00 million.

