Earnings Scheduled For March 26, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• bluebird bio BLUE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $16.68 million.
• AIM ImmunoTech AIM is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Elbit Systems ESLT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
• GDS Holdings GDS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $357.63 million.
• Bragg Gaming Group BRAG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $37.82 million.
• BioLine Rx BLRX is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Zhihu ZH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $148.11 million.
• DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $170.91 million.
• Waterdrop WDH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $94.55 million.
• Forza X1 FRZA is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Acumen Pharmaceuticals ABOS is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Delcath Systems DCTH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $540 thousand.
• Volato Group SOAR is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Movado Group MOV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $174.80 million.
• Cognition Therapeutics CGTX is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• McCormick & Co MKC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.
• Kaspi.kz KSPI is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• TD Synnex SNX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $14.36 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Sidus Space SIDU is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Marpai MRAI is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $3.40 million.
• Aptose Biosciences APTO is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Direct Digital Holdings DRCT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $65.95 million.
• US Energy USEG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $8.87 million.
• X Financial XYF is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Iridex IRIX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $14.90 million.
• iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes GRN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $13.40 million.
• Intrusion INTZ is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.64 million.
• BioAtla BCAB is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• GameStop GME is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.
• Forge Global Holdings FRGE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $19.57 million.
• Biora Therapeutics BIOR is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• ProSomnus OSA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $7.37 million.
• ATA Creativity Glb AACG is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Noah Holdings NOAH is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• PAVmed PAVM is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.89 per share on revenue of $1.05 million.
• AEye LIDR is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.20 per share on revenue of $100 thousand.
• Velo3D VLD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $19.50 million.
• Progress Software PRGS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $181.91 million.
• WidePoint WYY is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• LuxUrban Hotels LUXH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $34.20 million.
• Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Concentrix CNXC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.
• Ouster OUST is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $24.06 million.
• Ncino NCNO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $124.62 million.
• PaySign PAYS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $12.62 million.
• Ryvyl RVYL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $18.00 million.
