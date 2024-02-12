Earnings Scheduled For February 12, 2024

Loading... Loading...

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $66.05 million.

• Trimble TRMB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $911.34 million.

• Monday.Com MNDY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $197.95 million.

• Alexander's ALX is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Cemtrex CETX is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Star Bulk Carriers SBLK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $203.01 million.

• Safe Bulkers SB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $74.54 million.

• PetVivo Hldgs PETV is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Delta Apparel DLA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $92.50 million.

• Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $5.39 billion.

• Electrovaya ELVA is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• 2U TWOU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $280.67 million.

• Service Corp Intl SCI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Equity Commonwealth EQC is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Safehold SAFE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $85.95 million.

• Brixmor Property Group BRX is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Federal Realty Investment FRT is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF PSK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $125.00 million.

• Intercorp Financial Servs IFS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $419.95 million.

• ZoomInfo Technologies ZI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $310.67 million.

• Teradata TDC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $456.79 million.

• Avis Budget Gr CAR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.15 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.

• Investcorp Credit ICMB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $6.42 million.

• Blackbaud BLKB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $299.05 million.

• Bank of N.T Butterfield NTB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $141.34 million.

• Otter Tail OTTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $319.48 million.

• Hudson Pacific Properties HPP is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Watts Water Technologies WTS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $532.29 million.

• Aspen Aerogels ASPN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $80.86 million.

• Trinseo TSE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.33 per share on revenue of $853.00 million.

• Brighthouse Finl BHF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.69 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• Beyond Air XAIR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $450 thousand.

• Arista Networks ANET is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• Lattice Semiconductor LSCC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $176.19 million.

• Vornado Realty VNO is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Medpace Hldgs MEDP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $498.71 million.

• James Hardie Industries JHX is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Principal Finl Gr PFG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.

• Cadence Design Sys CDNS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Waste Management WM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $5.20 billion.

