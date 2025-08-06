August 6, 2025 1:43 PM 4 min read

Wall Street Recovers, Apple Rallies 6% On $100-Billion Gov Manufacturing Investment: What's Moving Markets Wednesday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks rebounded sharply on Wednesday, fully erasing last Friday's losses, as upbeat corporate earnings and renewed investor optimism outweighed concerns over escalating trade tensions.

Apple Inc. AAPL led the charge among mega-cap names, jumping nearly 6% after the White House unveiled a new $100 billion manufacturing investment plan aimed at boosting domestic production.

The move is seen by investors as a possible signal toward a more favorable tariff environment for Apple, even as President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports in response to the country's continued purchases of Russian oil. This brings the overall tariff rate on Indian goods to 50%.

With no significant economic data released during the session, market focus remained firmly on corporate earnings and forward guidance.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% to 6,345, reclaiming levels from before last week's disappointing July jobs report.

The Nasdaq 100 outperformed, climbing 1.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged slightly, gaining 0.3%.

Small caps took a breather, falling 0.4% after two positive closes.

Crude oil saw choppy action, briefly falling to $64.60 per barrel before rebounding on news that the U.S. will implement fresh sanctions on Russia this Friday. Gold and silver were little changed at $3,376 and $37.80 per ounce, respectively.

Bitcoin BTC/USD rose 0.8%, trading above $115,000.

Major IndicesPrice%Chg
Nasdaq 10023,291.271.2%
S&P 5006,346.510.8%
Dow Jones44,237.900.3%
Russell 20002,217.57-0.4%
  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO rose 0.8% to $581.25.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA inched 0.2% higher to $442.13.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ rallied 1.1% to $566.13.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM eased 0.2% to $220.32.
  • The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY outperformed, up 1.6%; the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV lagged, down 1.2%

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD down 6.7%
  • McDonald’s Corporation MCD up 2.9%
  • The Walt Disney Company DIS down 3.1%
  • Shopify Inc. SHOP up 19.6%
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER down 1.2%
  • Arista Networks, Inc. ANET up 17.9%
  • Amgen Inc. AMGN down 5.2%
  • Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. BAM up 1.2%
  • Thomson Reuters Corporation TRI down 8.5%
  • Emerson Electric Co. EMR down 7.5%
  • Cencora, Inc. COR down 2.1%
  • Aflac Incorporated AFL up 2.9%
  • Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC CCEP down 7.8%
  • Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK down 6.5%
  • Astera Labs, Inc. ALAB up 28.6%
  • NRG Energy, Inc. NRG down 13.8%
  • Devon Energy Corporation DVN up 1.9%
  • Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI down 21.0%
  • NiSource Inc. NI down 1.3%
  • Trimble Inc. TRMB up 0.5%
  • News Corporation NWSA down 0.2%
  • Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated JLL up 0.1%
  • Snap Inc. SNAP down 17.9%

Stocks slated to report earnings after the close include American International Group Inc. AIG, APA Corporation APA, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF, McKesson Corporation MCK, MetLife, Inc. MET, Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY, and Zillow Group, Inc. Z.

