Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 30, 2022

Upgrades

According to TD Securities, the prior rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP BEP was changed from Buy to Action List Buy. Brookfield Renewable earned $0.03 in the second quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Brookfield Renewable shows a 52-week-high of $41.95 and a 52-week-low of $30.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.94.

Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Agnico Eagle Mines showed an EPS of $0.75, compared to $0.69 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $67.14 and a 52-week-low of $36.69. Agnico Eagle Mines closed at $41.43 at the end of the last trading period.

For Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY, Odeon Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Hold. In the second quarter, Bed Bath & Beyond showed an EPS of $3.22, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.06 and a 52-week-low of $4.38. Bed Bath & Beyond closed at $6.19 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for Voya Financial Inc VOYA from Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, Voya Financial had an EPS of $1.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.97 and a 52-week-low of $56.20. At the end of the last trading period, Voya Financial closed at $60.92.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Cboe Global Markets Inc CBOE was changed from Sell to Neutral. In the second quarter, Cboe Global Markets showed an EPS of $1.67, compared to $1.38 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $129.93 and a 52-week-low of $103.82. Cboe Global Markets closed at $117.73 at the end of the last trading period.

For Rithm Capital Corp RITM, Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Rithm Capital had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.78 and a 52-week-low of $7.11. At the end of the last trading period, Rithm Capital closed at $7.25.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for NOV Inc NOV was changed from Neutral to Buy. NOV earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NOV shows a 52-week-high of $24.06 and a 52-week-low of $13.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.74.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Charles River Laboratories International Inc CRL was changed from Hold to Buy. Charles River earned $2.77 in the second quarter, compared to $2.61 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $376.78 and a 52-week-low of $181.36. At the end of the last trading period, Charles River closed at $190.01.

According to Summit Insights Group, the prior rating for Micron Technology Inc MU was changed from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Micron Technology had an EPS of $1.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.42. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.45 and a 52-week-low of $48.45. At the end of the last trading period, Micron Technology closed at $50.01.

Downgrades

According to Maxim Group, the prior rating for Esports Entertainment Group Inc GMBL was changed from Buy to Hold. Esports Entertainment earned $0.43 in the third quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.26 and a 52-week-low of $0.12. At the end of the last trading period, Esports Entertainment closed at $0.12.

For Century Aluminum Co CENX, Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Underperform. For the second quarter, Century Aluminum had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.36 and a 52-week-low of $5.73. At the end of the last trading period, Century Aluminum closed at $6.46.

According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Schneider National Inc SNDR was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the second quarter, Schneider National showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.50 and a 52-week-low of $20.52. Schneider National closed at $21.07 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc JBHT from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the second quarter, JB Hunt Transport Servs had an EPS of $2.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.61. The current stock performance of JB Hunt Transport Servs shows a 52-week-high of $218.18 and a 52-week-low of $153.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $165.28.

Initiations

With a Neutral rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Owlet Inc OWLT. The price target seems to have been set at $1.50 for Owlet. For the second quarter, Owlet had an EPS of $0.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.35 and a 52-week-low of $1.03. Owlet closed at $1.16 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Capital One initiated coverage on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD. The price target seems to have been set at $235.00 for CrowdStrike Holdings. For the second quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $242.00 and a 52-week-low of $130.00. CrowdStrike Holdings closed at $165.70 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Allego NV ALLG with an Outperform rating. The price target for Allego is set to $10.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.44 and a 52-week-low of $3.35. At the end of the last trading period, Allego closed at $4.52.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on MongoDB Inc MDB with a Buy rating. The price target for MongoDB is set to $300.00. For the second quarter, MongoDB had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $519.54 and a 52-week-low of $188.17. MongoDB closed at $194.82 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Benson Hill Inc BHIL. The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Benson Hill. Benson Hill earned $0.15 in the second quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.59 and a 52-week-low of $2.33. Benson Hill closed at $2.47 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Modiv Inc MDV. The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Modiv. For the second quarter, Modiv had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The current stock performance of Modiv shows a 52-week-high of $89.99 and a 52-week-low of $14.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.96.

UBS initiated coverage on Ingredion Inc INGR with a Neutral rating. The price target for Ingredion is set to $89.00. For the second quarter, Ingredion had an EPS of $2.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.89 and a 52-week-low of $78.81. At the end of the last trading period, Ingredion closed at $82.09.

Argus Research initiated coverage on Centene Corp CNC with a Buy rating. The price target for Centene is set to $90.00. In the second quarter, Centene showed an EPS of $1.77, compared to $1.25 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $98.53 and a 52-week-low of $74.47. Centene closed at $77.68 at the end of the last trading period.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Rubicon Technologies Inc RBT with an Overweight rating. The price target for Rubicon Technologies is set to $5.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.94 and a 52-week-low of $2.26. Rubicon Technologies closed at $2.44 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group Inc GBTG with an Outperform rating. The price target for Global Business Travel is set to $9.00. Global Business Travel earned $0.00 in the second quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Global Business Travel shows a 52-week-high of $9.28 and a 52-week-low of $5.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.57.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ForgeRock Inc FORG with a Buy rating. The price target for ForgeRock is set to $20.00. For the second quarter, ForgeRock had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.61 and a 52-week-low of $11.94. ForgeRock closed at $14.64 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp BIOX. The price target seems to have been set at $22.50 for Bioceres Crop Solutions. Bioceres Crop Solutions earned $0.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.27. At the end of the last trading period, Bioceres Crop Solutions closed at $12.61.

With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Generac Holdings Inc GNRC. The price target seems to have been set at $229.00 for Generac Hldgs. Generac Hldgs earned $2.99 in the second quarter, compared to $2.39 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $353.98 and a 52-week-low of $167.11. Generac Hldgs closed at $174.16 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CyberArk Software Ltd CYBR. The price target seems to have been set at $187.00 for CyberArk Software. In the second quarter, CyberArk Software showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CyberArk Software shows a 52-week-high of $180.01 and a 52-week-low of $100.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $149.16.

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Wag Group Co PET with a Buy rating. The price target for Wag Group is set to $5.00. In the second quarter, Wag Group showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.96. At the end of the last trading period, Wag Group closed at $1.96.

Barclays initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics Inc RLAY with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Relay Therapeutics is set to $23.00. Relay Therapeutics earned $0.71 in the second quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.36 and a 52-week-low of $12.65. At the end of the last trading period, Relay Therapeutics closed at $23.14.

UBS initiated coverage on Vital Farms Inc VITL with a Buy rating. The price target for Vital Farms is set to $16.00. In the second quarter, Vital Farms showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.38 and a 52-week-low of $7.89. At the end of the last trading period, Vital Farms closed at $11.39.

UBS initiated coverage on Tattooed Chef Inc TTCF with a Neutral rating. The price target for Tattooed Chef is set to $6.00. In the second quarter, Tattooed Chef showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tattooed Chef shows a 52-week-high of $15.64 and a 52-week-low of $4.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.01.

With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Freshpet Inc FRPT. The price target seems to have been set at $67.00 for Freshpet. For the second quarter, Freshpet had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The current stock performance of Freshpet shows a 52-week-high of $118.77 and a 52-week-low of $36.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.16.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on HashiCorp Inc HCP. The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for HashiCorp. For the second quarter, HashiCorp had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.73 and a 52-week-low of $25.51. At the end of the last trading period, HashiCorp closed at $32.49.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on JFrog Ltd FROG with a Buy rating. The price target for JFrog is set to $30.00. In the second quarter, JFrog showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of JFrog shows a 52-week-high of $31.48 and a 52-week-low of $16.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.22.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Confluent Inc CFLT. The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Confluent. Confluent earned $0.16 in the second quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.11 and a 52-week-low of $16.48. Confluent closed at $23.25 at the end of the last trading period.

For HashiCorp Inc HCP, Needham initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. In the second quarter, HashiCorp showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $92.73 and a 52-week-low of $25.51. HashiCorp closed at $32.49 at the end of the last trading period.

Stifel initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd GNK with a Buy rating. The price target for Genco Shipping & Trading is set to $20.00. Genco Shipping & Trading earned $1.10 in the second quarter, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.15 and a 52-week-low of $11.92. At the end of the last trading period, Genco Shipping & Trading closed at $12.12.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc EGLE. The price target seems to have been set at $62.00 for Eagle Bulk Shipping. In the second quarter, Eagle Bulk Shipping showed an EPS of $4.98, compared to $2.63 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Eagle Bulk Shipping shows a 52-week-high of $78.75 and a 52-week-low of $38.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.21.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on Malibu Boats Inc MBUU with a Neutral rating. The price target for Malibu Boats is set to $50.00. In the fourth quarter, Malibu Boats showed an EPS of $2.43, compared to $1.84 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.47 and a 52-week-low of $48.31. At the end of the last trading period, Malibu Boats closed at $50.43.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on OneWater Marine Inc ONEW with a Neutral rating. The price target for OneWater Marine is set to $35.00. OneWater Marine earned $3.86 in the third quarter, compared to $3.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of OneWater Marine shows a 52-week-high of $62.79 and a 52-week-low of $29.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.37.

