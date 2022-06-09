Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 9, 2022

Upgrades

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the previous rating for AGNC Investment Corp AGNC from Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, AGNC Investment showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.84 and a 52-week-low of $10.86. AGNC Investment closed at $11.99 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, the prior rating for Annaly Capital Management Inc NLY was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. Annaly Capital Management earned $0.28 in the first quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.64 and a 52-week-low of $6.18. Annaly Capital Management closed at $6.59 at the end of the last trading period.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the previous rating for Dynex Capital Inc DX from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Dynex Cap had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.51 and a 52-week-low of $14.54. Dynex Cap closed at $16.07 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX from Underperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Freeport-McMoRan showed an EPS of $1.07, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Freeport-McMoRan shows a 52-week-high of $51.99 and a 52-week-low of $30.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.20.

Argus Research upgraded the previous rating for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc SWX from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Southwest Gas Hldgs showed an EPS of $1.74, compared to $2.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Southwest Gas Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $95.62 and a 52-week-low of $62.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $92.21.

Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for WEX Inc WEX from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, WEX showed an EPS of $2.88, compared to $1.79 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $208.38 and a 52-week-low of $123.01. WEX closed at $177.28 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for IAA Inc IAA was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, IAA showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of IAA shows a 52-week-high of $63.49 and a 52-week-low of $31.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.15.

Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating for Shoals Technologies Group Inc SHLS from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Shoals Technologies Gr had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The current stock performance of Shoals Technologies Gr shows a 52-week-high of $37.61 and a 52-week-low of $9.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.62.

For Pentair PLC PNR, Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Pentair showed an EPS of $0.85, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pentair shows a 52-week-high of $80.40 and a 52-week-low of $47.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.87.

Craig-Hallum upgraded the previous rating for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc OLLI from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Ollie's Bargain Outlet had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $95.43 and a 52-week-low of $37.67. Ollie's Bargain Outlet closed at $53.38 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Magellan Midstream Partners LP MMP was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Magellan Midstream had an EPS of $1.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $53.85 and a 52-week-low of $43.58. Magellan Midstream closed at $53.23 at the end of the last trading period.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Tesla Inc TSLA was changed from Neutral to Buy. Tesla earned $3.22 in the first quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1243.49 and a 52-week-low of $593.50. Tesla closed at $725.60 at the end of the last trading period.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc OLLI was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Ollie's Bargain Outlet showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.43 and a 52-week-low of $37.67. At the end of the last trading period, Ollie's Bargain Outlet closed at $53.38.

Downgrades

According to Gordon Haskett, the prior rating for Five Below Inc FIVE was changed from Buy to Accumulate. Five Below earned $0.59 in the first quarter, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Five Below shows a 52-week-high of $237.86 and a 52-week-low of $110.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $135.37.

According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for The Honest Co Inc HNST was changed from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Honest Co showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Honest Co shows a 52-week-high of $19.56 and a 52-week-low of $2.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.30.

CIBC downgraded the previous rating for Energy HBR Corp ENGH from Outperformer to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.00 and a 52-week-low of $30.00. Energy HBR closed at $65.50 at the end of the last trading period.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc RIGL from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Rigel Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $4.62 and a 52-week-low of $0.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.70.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for iRhythm Technologies Inc IRTC was changed from Buy to Neutral. iRhythm Technologies earned $0.80 in the first quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $169.54 and a 52-week-low of $41.66. At the end of the last trading period, iRhythm Technologies closed at $149.22.

For Crown Holdings Inc CCK, Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Crown Holdings earned $2.01 in the first quarter, compared to $1.83 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Crown Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $130.42 and a 52-week-low of $95.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $106.44.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Ball Corp BALL was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.32 and a 52-week-low of $67.11. At the end of the last trading period, Ball closed at $72.68.

For Ardagh Metal Packaging SA AMBP, Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.43 and a 52-week-low of $5.35. At the end of the last trading period, Ardagh Metal Packaging closed at $6.87.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Kontoor Brands Inc KTB was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Kontoor Brands had an EPS of $1.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.43. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.88 and a 52-week-low of $35.56. Kontoor Brands closed at $38.78 at the end of the last trading period.

For Hanesbrands Inc HBI, Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Hanesbrands earned $0.34 in the first quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hanesbrands shows a 52-week-high of $20.74 and a 52-week-low of $10.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.44.

For Sotera Health Co SHC, Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. For the first quarter, Sotera Health had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.38 and a 52-week-low of $18.31. At the end of the last trading period, Sotera Health closed at $23.86.

For The Scotts Miracle Gro Co SMG, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Scotts Miracle Gro showed an EPS of $5.03, compared to $5.64 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Scotts Miracle Gro shows a 52-week-high of $206.99 and a 52-week-low of $87.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $93.13.

William Blair downgraded the previous rating for Precision BioSciences Inc DTIL from Outperform to Market Perform. Precision BioSciences earned $0.46 in the first quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.38 and a 52-week-low of $1.49. At the end of the last trading period, Precision BioSciences closed at $1.82.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Gogoro Inc GGR. The price target seems to have been set at $8.60 for Gogoro. The current stock performance of Gogoro shows a 52-week-high of $17.59 and a 52-week-low of $3.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.55.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc VRPX with a Buy rating. The price target for Virpax Pharmaceuticals is set to $4.00. In the first quarter, Virpax Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.19. At the end of the last trading period, Virpax Pharmaceuticals closed at $1.55.

Susquehanna initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Group RCL with a Positive rating. The price target for Royal Caribbean Gr is set to $70.00. For the first quarter, Royal Caribbean Gr had an EPS of $4.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.44. The current stock performance of Royal Caribbean Gr shows a 52-week-high of $98.27 and a 52-week-low of $48.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.83.

With a Positive rating, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH. The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Norwegian Cruise Line. Norwegian Cruise Line earned $1.82 in the first quarter, compared to $2.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.95 and a 52-week-low of $13.00. At the end of the last trading period, Norwegian Cruise Line closed at $15.15.

Susquehanna initiated coverage on Carnival Corp CCL with a Neutral rating. The price target for Carnival is set to $15.00. Carnival earned $1.66 in the first quarter, compared to $1.79 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.52 and a 52-week-low of $11.56. At the end of the last trading period, Carnival closed at $12.93.

Berenberg initiated coverage on Markforged Holding Corp MKFG with a Buy rating. The price target for Markforged Holding is set to $3.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.21. At the end of the last trading period, Markforged Holding closed at $2.32.

With a Buy rating, EF Hutton initiated coverage on Superior Drilling Products Inc SDPI. The price target seems to have been set at $2.00 for Superior Drilling Prods. Superior Drilling Prods earned $0.01 in the first quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Superior Drilling Prods shows a 52-week-high of $2.38 and a 52-week-low of $0.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.24.

With a Market Perform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Deere & Co DE. The price target seems to have been set at $396.00 for Deere. For the second quarter, Deere had an EPS of $6.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.68. The stock has a 52-week-high of $446.76 and a 52-week-low of $307.64. At the end of the last trading period, Deere closed at $355.02.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on Opendoor Technologies Inc OPEN with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Opendoor Technologies is set to $12.00. For the first quarter, Opendoor Technologies had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.32 and a 52-week-low of $5.15. At the end of the last trading period, Opendoor Technologies closed at $7.35.

With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Perimeter Solutions SA PRM. The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Perimeter Solutions. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.14 and a 52-week-low of $7.92. At the end of the last trading period, Perimeter Solutions closed at $11.77.

With a Sector Outperform rating, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Amplitude Inc AMPL. The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Amplitude. For the first quarter, Amplitude had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $87.98 and a 52-week-low of $13.64. Amplitude closed at $19.28 at the end of the last trading period.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on GitLab Inc GTLB with a Sector Outperform rating. The price target for GitLab is set to $62.00. GitLab earned $0.18 in the first quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of GitLab shows a 52-week-high of $137.00 and a 52-week-low of $30.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.35.

With a Sector Outperform rating, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Confluent Inc CFLT. The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for Confluent. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.97 and a 52-week-low of $16.48. At the end of the last trading period, Confluent closed at $23.00.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on Freshworks Inc FRSH with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Freshworks is set to $16.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $53.36 and a 52-week-low of $12.91. Freshworks closed at $15.65 at the end of the last trading period.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on HubSpot Inc HUBS with a Sector Outperform rating. The price target for HubSpot is set to $550.00. For the first quarter, HubSpot had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $866.00 and a 52-week-low of $295.53. At the end of the last trading period, HubSpot closed at $360.34.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on Twilio Inc TWLO with a Sector Outperform rating. The price target for Twilio is set to $215.00. In the first quarter, Twilio showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Twilio shows a 52-week-high of $412.68 and a 52-week-low of $87.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $108.39.

