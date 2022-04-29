Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 29, 2022

Upgrades

Fox Advisors upgraded the previous rating for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC STX from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Seagate Tech Hldgs earned $1.81 in the third quarter, compared to $1.48 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Seagate Tech Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $117.67 and a 52-week-low of $78.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $82.17.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc MTSI was changed from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, MACOM Technology Solns showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $80.30 and a 52-week-low of $48.68. MACOM Technology Solns closed at $51.89 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc SFM was changed from Underperform to Buy. Sprouts Farmers Market earned $0.32 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.34 and a 52-week-low of $21.18. At the end of the last trading period, Sprouts Farmers Market closed at $29.80.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp GO was changed from Underperform to Buy. Grocery Outlet Holding earned $0.20 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.29 and a 52-week-low of $21.01. Grocery Outlet Holding closed at $33.06 at the end of the last trading period.

For Varonis Systems Inc VRNS, Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Varonis Systems showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Varonis Systems shows a 52-week-high of $73.46 and a 52-week-low of $32.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.11.

For Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc FBHS, B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Fortune Brands Home showed an EPS of $1.31, compared to $1.36 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $114.00 and a 52-week-low of $68.27. Fortune Brands Home closed at $76.04 at the end of the last trading period.

According to MoffettNathanson, the prior rating for Roku Inc ROKU was changed from Sell to Neutral. For the first quarter, Roku had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $490.76 and a 52-week-low of $83.72. At the end of the last trading period, Roku closed at $91.63.

According to National Bank Of Canada, the prior rating for Alamos Gold Inc AGI was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Alamos Gold had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current stock performance of Alamos Gold shows a 52-week-high of $9.38 and a 52-week-low of $6.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.79.

For IQVIA Holdings Inc IQV, Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. IQVIA Hldgs earned $2.47 in the first quarter, compared to $2.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of IQVIA Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $285.61 and a 52-week-low of $204.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $219.40.

For Forward Air Corp FWRD, Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Forward Air earned $1.57 in the first quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $125.71 and a 52-week-low of $80.56. Forward Air closed at $98.00 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co RS was changed from Peer Perform to Outperform. Reliance Steel & Aluminum earned $8.42 in the first quarter, compared to $4.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $204.93 and a 52-week-low of $135.46. Reliance Steel & Aluminum closed at $199.13 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Travel+Leisure Co TNL was changed from Hold to Buy. Travel+Leisure earned $0.69 in the first quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.26 and a 52-week-low of $46.10. Travel+Leisure closed at $55.62 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Vtex VTEX from Neutral to Outperform. The current stock performance of Vtex shows a 52-week-high of $33.36 and a 52-week-low of $5.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.43.

For Hub Group Inc HUBG, JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. Hub Group earned $2.58 in the first quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $87.20 and a 52-week-low of $60.81. Hub Group closed at $66.60 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

According to Baird, the prior rating for VeriSign Inc VRSN was changed from Outperform to Neutral. VeriSign earned $1.43 in the first quarter, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $257.03 and a 52-week-low of $198.53. VeriSign closed at $208.42 at the end of the last trading period.

For Okta Inc OKTA, OTR Global downgraded the previous rating of Mixed to Negative. For the fourth quarter, Okta had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $285.09 and a 52-week-low of $124.25. Okta closed at $131.70 at the end of the last trading period.

DZ Bank downgraded the previous rating for Verizon Communications Inc VZ from Hold to Sell. For the first quarter, Verizon Communications had an EPS of $1.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.31. The current stock performance of Verizon Communications shows a 52-week-high of $59.85 and a 52-week-low of $48.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.40.

According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for Sonic Automotive Inc SAH was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Sonic Automotive showed an EPS of $2.33, compared to $1.23 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.00 and a 52-week-low of $38.64. At the end of the last trading period, Sonic Automotive closed at $42.78.

For Accolade Inc ACCD, BTIG downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Accolade showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.47 and a 52-week-low of $9.88. Accolade closed at $11.06 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Comcast Corp CMCSA was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Comcast had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.80 and a 52-week-low of $40.76. At the end of the last trading period, Comcast closed at $41.70.

Mizuho downgraded the previous rating for ONE Gas Inc OGS from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, ONE Gas had an EPS of $1.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.26 and a 52-week-low of $62.52. At the end of the last trading period, ONE Gas closed at $87.57.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Accolade Inc ACCD was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Accolade showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.47 and a 52-week-low of $9.88. Accolade closed at $11.06 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Old Republic International Corp ORI was changed from Strong Buy to Outperform. Old Republic Intl earned $0.63 in the first quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.19 and a 52-week-low of $22.18. At the end of the last trading period, Old Republic Intl closed at $23.07.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for First of Long Island Corp FLIC was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, First of Long Island showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of First of Long Island shows a 52-week-high of $23.98 and a 52-week-low of $18.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.54.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Columbia Sportswear Co COLM was changed from Neutral to Underperform. For the first quarter, Columbia Sportswear had an EPS of $1.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.98 and a 52-week-low of $83.61. At the end of the last trading period, Columbia Sportswear closed at $88.26.

According to HC Wainwright & Co., the prior rating for Genocea Biosciences Inc GNCA was changed from Buy to Neutral. Genocea Biosciences earned $0.19 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Genocea Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $2.76 and a 52-week-low of $0.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.41.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Genocea Biosciences Inc GNCA was changed from Buy to Hold. Genocea Biosciences earned $0.19 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2.76 and a 52-week-low of $0.30. Genocea Biosciences closed at $0.41 at the end of the last trading period.

SVB Leerink downgraded the previous rating for Accolade Inc ACCD from Outperform to Market Perform. Accolade earned $0.51 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Accolade shows a 52-week-high of $55.47 and a 52-week-low of $9.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.06.

Mizuho downgraded the previous rating for Stanley Black & Decker Inc SWK from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Stanley Black & Decker had an EPS of $2.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.13. The current stock performance of Stanley Black & Decker shows a 52-week-high of $225.00 and a 52-week-low of $125.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $127.13.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Accolade Inc ACCD from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Accolade had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.47 and a 52-week-low of $9.88. At the end of the last trading period, Accolade closed at $11.06.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Accolade Inc ACCD was changed from Outperform to Neutral. Accolade earned $0.51 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.47 and a 52-week-low of $9.88. At the end of the last trading period, Accolade closed at $11.06.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Visa Inc V from Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Visa had an EPS of $1.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $252.67 and a 52-week-low of $186.67. At the end of the last trading period, Visa closed at $220.66.

For Mastercard Inc MA, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. For the first quarter, Mastercard had an EPS of $2.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.74. The stock has a 52-week-high of $401.50 and a 52-week-low of $305.61. At the end of the last trading period, Mastercard closed at $378.83.

For Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ, BTIG downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Domino's Pizza showed an EPS of $2.50, compared to $3.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $567.57 and a 52-week-low of $335.63. At the end of the last trading period, Domino's Pizza closed at $353.88.

For Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc FBHS, Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. For the first quarter, Fortune Brands Home had an EPS of $1.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.36. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.00 and a 52-week-low of $68.27. At the end of the last trading period, Fortune Brands Home closed at $76.04.

Initiations

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences Ltd ROIV with an Overweight rating. The price target for Roivant Sciences is set to $15.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.76 and a 52-week-low of $3.63. At the end of the last trading period, Roivant Sciences closed at $3.86.

UBS initiated coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna NV ZGN with a Neutral rating. The price target for Ermenegildo Zegna is set to $11.00. The current stock performance of Ermenegildo Zegna shows a 52-week-high of $12.65 and a 52-week-low of $8.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.24.

With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Constellation Energy Corp CEG. The price target seems to have been set at $72.00 for Constellation Energy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.68 and a 52-week-low of $42.18. At the end of the last trading period, Constellation Energy closed at $61.31.

Wedbush initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU with an Outperform rating. The price target for Lululemon Athletica is set to $430.00. In the fourth quarter, Lululemon Athletica showed an EPS of $3.37, compared to $2.58 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $485.82 and a 52-week-low of $278.00. Lululemon Athletica closed at $362.43 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Crocs Inc CROX. The price target seems to have been set at $90.00 for Crocs. In the fourth quarter, Crocs showed an EPS of $2.15, compared to $1.06 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Crocs shows a 52-week-high of $183.88 and a 52-week-low of $64.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $67.82.

Wedbush initiated coverage on Allbirds Inc BIRD with an Outperform rating. The price target for Allbirds is set to $8.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.44 and a 52-week-low of $4.75. Allbirds closed at $5.08 at the end of the last trading period.

