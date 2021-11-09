QQQ
-1.25
399.31
-0.31%
BTC/USD
-819.89
66705.94
-1.21%
DIA
-1.20
365.52
-0.33%
SPY
-1.12
470.05
-0.24%
TLT
+ 1.88
147.14
+ 1.26%
GLD
+ 0.09
170.37
+ 0.05%

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 9, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
November 9, 2021 10:05 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 9, 2021

 

Upgrades

  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) from Underweight to Overweight. For the second quarter, New Relic had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The current stock performance of New Relic shows a 52-week-high of $91.09 and a 52-week-low of $51.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $90.94.
  • BTIG upgraded the previous rating for The RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) from Neutral to Buy. The RealReal earned $0.47 in the third quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of The RealReal shows a 52-week-high of $30.22 and a 52-week-low of $11.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.72.
  • Argus Research upgraded the previous rating for Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Vulcan Materials showed an EPS of $1.54, compared to $1.56 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vulcan Materials shows a 52-week-high of $207.50 and a 52-week-low of $132.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $205.76.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Coty showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.71 and a 52-week-low of $3.71. Coty closed at $10.69 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Fate Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.16 and a 52-week-low of $47.20. At the end of the last trading period, Fate Therapeutics closed at $60.79.
  • For JM Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM), Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, JM Smucker showed an EPS of $1.90, compared to $2.37 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $140.65 and a 52-week-low of $110.53. JM Smucker closed at $125.08 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) was changed from Hold to Buy. Five9 earned $0.28 in the third quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $211.68 and a 52-week-low of $130.32. Five9 closed at $145.25 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ:VFF), Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Village Farms Intl showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.32 and a 52-week-low of $5.74. At the end of the last trading period, Village Farms Intl closed at $8.34.
  • According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Tecnoglass had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The current stock performance of Tecnoglass shows a 52-week-high of $32.25 and a 52-week-low of $5.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.57.
  • Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) from Peer Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, TE Connectivity showed an EPS of $1.69, compared to $1.16 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $160.46 and a 52-week-low of $104.39. TE Connectivity closed at $158.00 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to HC Wainwright & Co., the prior rating for AquaBounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, AquaBounty Technologies had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current stock performance of AquaBounty Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $13.32 and a 52-week-low of $3.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.86.
  • For Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. Cinemark Hldgs earned $0.65 in the third quarter, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.84 and a 52-week-low of $8.65. Cinemark Hldgs closed at $21.65 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Stifel, the prior rating for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, eFFECTOR Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $5.29 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of eFFECTOR Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.12.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Interestingly, in the third quarter, LifeStance Health Group's EPS was $0.35. The current stock performance of LifeStance Health Group shows a 52-week-high of $29.81 and a 52-week-low of $10.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.83.
  • According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was changed from Buy to Hold. Zix earned $0.15 in the third quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.37 and a 52-week-low of $6.35. At the end of the last trading period, Zix closed at $8.51.
  • Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating for SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ:SDC) from Hold to Sell. For the third quarter, SmileDirectClub had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.08 and a 52-week-low of $4.63. At the end of the last trading period, SmileDirectClub closed at $5.25.
  • According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for eHealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, eHealth had an EPS of $1.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The current stock performance of eHealth shows a 52-week-high of $93.19 and a 52-week-low of $24.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.06.
  • Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Nevro showed an EPS of $0.87, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nevro shows a 52-week-high of $188.14 and a 52-week-low of $99.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $108.94.
  • Mizuho downgraded the previous rating for McAfee Corp (NASDAQ:MCFE) from Buy to Neutral. McAfee earned $0.31 in the third quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of McAfee shows a 52-week-high of $32.83 and a 52-week-low of $14.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.50.
  • For Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ:VLDR), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Velodyne Lidar showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.81 and a 52-week-low of $5.55. Velodyne Lidar closed at $7.40 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Livent earned $0.03 in the third quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Livent shows a 52-week-high of $32.89 and a 52-week-low of $11.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.43.
  • B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating for NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, NAPCO Security showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.00 and a 52-week-low of $25.27. NAPCO Security closed at $48.00 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Strong Buy to Outperform. For the second quarter, Viasat had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.76 and a 52-week-low of $29.82. At the end of the last trading period, Viasat closed at $55.65.
  • Needham downgraded the previous rating for Conduent Inc (NASDAQ:CNDT) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Conduent had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The current stock performance of Conduent shows a 52-week-high of $8.50 and a 52-week-low of $3.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.10.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Oyster Point Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:OYST) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Oyster Point Pharma had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.89 and a 52-week-low of $10.00. At the end of the last trading period, Oyster Point Pharma closed at $13.76.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Seagen Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for Seagen is set to $195.00. In the third quarter, Seagen showed an EPS of $1.61, compared to $3.50 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Seagen shows a 52-week-high of $202.60 and a 52-week-low of $133.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $190.36.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for ADC Therapeutics is set to $44.00. In the third quarter, ADC Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.34 and a 52-week-low of $20.01. ADC Therapeutics closed at $29.00 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for OFG Bancorp is set to $31.00. In the third quarter, OFG Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.50 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of OFG Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $27.73 and a 52-week-low of $14.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.08.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Ingredion is set to $115.00. For the third quarter, Ingredion had an EPS of $1.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.77. The current stock performance of Ingredion shows a 52-week-high of $99.31 and a 52-week-low of $68.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $99.03.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Popular is set to $115.00. Popular earned $3.09 in the third quarter, compared to $2.00 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $85.59 and a 52-week-low of $44.53. Popular closed at $82.62 at the end of the last trading period.
  • JMP Securities initiated coverage on Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Paragon 28 is set to $30.00. Paragon 28 closed at $24.50 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for MiNK Therapeutics. MiNK Therapeutics closed at $18.96 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA). The price target seems to have been set at $4.50 for ADMA Biologics. ADMA Biologics earned $0.14 in the second quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.11 and a 52-week-low of $1.01. At the end of the last trading period, ADMA Biologics closed at $1.38.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Moderna is set to $304.00. In the third quarter, Moderna showed an EPS of $7.70, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $497.49 and a 52-week-low of $70.87. Moderna closed at $244.68 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 9, 2021

Upgrades read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 15, 2021

  read more

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 3, 2020

Upgrades read more

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 29, 2020

Upgrades read more