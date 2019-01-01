QQQ
Range
136.62 - 141.67
Vol / Avg.
56.2K/30.3K
Div / Yield
0.65/0.47%
52 Wk
105.69 - 190.43
Mkt Cap
144B
Payout Ratio
21.41
Open
141.03
P/E
57.31
EPS
0
Shares
1B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Hermes is a 180-year-old family controlled luxury goods company best known for its Birkin and Kelly bags. Its biggest segments are leather goods and saddlery, accounting for around half of revenue; clothes and accessories (22% of sales); silk and textiles (7%); and other products such as perfumes, watches, jewellery, and home furnishings. Hermes has around 300 stores globally, of which it owns and operates 221.

Hermes International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hermes International (HESAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hermes International (OTCPK: HESAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hermes International's (HESAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hermes International.

Q

What is the target price for Hermes International (HESAY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hermes International (OTCPK: HESAY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HESAY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hermes International (HESAY)?

A

The stock price for Hermes International (OTCPK: HESAY) is $137.64 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hermes International (HESAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 2, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 31, 2012.

Q

When is Hermes International (OTCPK:HESAY) reporting earnings?

A

Hermes International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hermes International (HESAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hermes International.

Q

What sector and industry does Hermes International (HESAY) operate in?

A

Hermes International is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.