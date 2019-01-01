|Date
You can purchase shares of Hermes International (OTCPK: HESAY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Hermes International.
The latest price target for Hermes International (OTCPK: HESAY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HESAY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Hermes International (OTCPK: HESAY) is $137.64 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 2, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 31, 2012.
Hermes International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Hermes International.
Hermes International is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.