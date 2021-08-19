Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 19, 2021
Upgrades
- According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for PaySign Inc (NASDAQ:PAYS) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, PaySign showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.42 and a 52-week-low of $2.38. PaySign closed at $2.47 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the second quarter, Weibo showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $0.50 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.70 and a 52-week-low of $32.51. At the end of the last trading period, Weibo closed at $48.01.
- For Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS), Wedbush upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, Apellis Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $2.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.57. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.00 and a 52-week-low of $26.38. Apellis Pharmaceuticals closed at $59.02 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Oatly Group earned $0.11. The current stock performance of Oatly Group shows a 52-week-high of $29.00 and a 52-week-low of $14.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.16.
- Nomura Instinet upgraded the previous rating for Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) from Reduce to Neutral. Daqo New Energy earned $3.06 in the second quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1218.20 and a 52-week-low of $37.02. Daqo New Energy closed at $47.95 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ:NFE) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, New Fortress Energy had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The current stock performance of New Fortress Energy shows a 52-week-high of $65.90 and a 52-week-low of $25.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.50.
- Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Smartsheet had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $85.43 and a 52-week-low of $43.64. Smartsheet closed at $68.25 at the end of the last trading period.
- Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Bill.com Holdings Inc (NYSE:BILL) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Bill.com Holdings showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $211.85 and a 52-week-low of $82.19. At the end of the last trading period, Bill.com Holdings closed at $204.92.
- According to Itau BBA, the prior rating for Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Ternium showed an EPS of $5.21, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ternium shows a 52-week-high of $56.86 and a 52-week-low of $17.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $54.64.
- For SFL Corp Ltd (NYSE:SFL), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, SFL Corp showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.79 and a 52-week-low of $5.85. At the end of the last trading period, SFL Corp closed at $7.17.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- For Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Vipshop Holdings showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.00 and a 52-week-low of $13.44. Vipshop Holdings closed at $14.26 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN), SVB Leerink downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Illumina had an EPS of $1.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. The current stock performance of Illumina shows a 52-week-high of $555.77 and a 52-week-low of $260.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $510.61.
- According to Summit Insights Group, the prior rating for NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was changed from Hold to Sell. NVIDIA earned $1.04 in the second quarter, compared to $2.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NVIDIA shows a 52-week-high of $208.75 and a 52-week-low of $115.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $190.40.
- Baird downgraded the previous rating for The Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Toro had an EPS of $1.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.92. The stock has a 52-week-high of $118.13 and a 52-week-low of $72.94. At the end of the last trading period, Toro closed at $111.34.
- For Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Galapagos showed an EPS of $1.18, compared to $1.95 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Galapagos shows a 52-week-high of $190.32 and a 52-week-low of $56.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.07.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- UBS initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) with a Sell rating. The price target for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is set to $73.00. In the second quarter, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical showed an EPS of $1.81, compared to $1.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shows a 52-week-high of $179.65 and a 52-week-low of $72.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $81.96.
- With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Xperi Holding Corp (NASDAQ:XPER). The price target seems to have been set at $31.00 for Xperi Holding. In the second quarter, Xperi Holding showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.03 and a 52-week-low of $11.03. Xperi Holding closed at $20.39 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA Inc (NYSE:BZH). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Beazer Homes USA. In the third quarter, Beazer Homes USA showed an EPS of $1.22, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Beazer Homes USA shows a 52-week-high of $26.12 and a 52-week-low of $10.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.31.
- SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amryt Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:AMYT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Amryt Pharma is set to $22.00. Amryt Pharma earned $0.04 in the second quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.44 and a 52-week-low of $9.55. At the end of the last trading period, Amryt Pharma closed at $11.90.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) with a Peer Perform rating. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Wheels Up Experience's EPS was $0.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.00 and a 52-week-low of $7.10. At the end of the last trading period, Wheels Up Experience closed at $8.16.
- With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI). The price target seems to have been set at $115.00 for Power Integrations. Power Integrations earned $0.83 in the second quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $118.68 and a 52-week-low of $50.34. At the end of the last trading period, Power Integrations closed at $98.09.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Holley is set to $18.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.82.
- With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for Invacare. Invacare earned $0.28 in the second quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Invacare shows a 52-week-high of $10.94 and a 52-week-low of $6.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.37.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ:TALK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Talkspace is set to $7.00. For the second quarter, Talkspace had an EPS of $1.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.27 and a 52-week-low of $4.60. Talkspace closed at $5.11 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Daiwa Capital initiated coverage on Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT). The price target seems to have been set at $140.00 for Applied Materials. For the third quarter, The stock has a 52-week-high of $146.00 and a 52-week-low of $54.15. At the end of the last trading period, Applied Materials closed at $127.37.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Finance of America Companies Inc (NYSE:FOA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Finance of America is set to $5.50. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Finance of America's EPS was $0.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.65 and a 52-week-low of $4.96. At the end of the last trading period, Finance of America closed at $5.20.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Motorsport Games Inc (NASDAQ:MSGM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Motorsport Games is set to $15.00. Motorsport Games earned $0.50 in the second quarter. The current stock performance of Motorsport Games shows a 52-week-high of $38.00 and a 52-week-low of $8.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.11.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Portage Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:PRTG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Portage Biotech is set to $35.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.98 and a 52-week-low of $13.40. At the end of the last trading period, Portage Biotech closed at $18.95.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for IVERIC bio. In the second quarter, IVERIC bio showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.25 and a 52-week-low of $4.20. At the end of the last trading period, IVERIC bio closed at $9.07.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Senseonics Holdings is set to $6.00. Senseonics Holdings earned $0.42 in the second quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.56 and a 52-week-low of $0.35. Senseonics Holdings closed at $3.12 at the end of the last trading period.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is set to $74.00. In the second quarter, Apellis Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $2.72, compared to $1.57 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $73.00 and a 52-week-low of $26.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.02.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.