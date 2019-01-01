QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
0.31/7.91%
52 Wk
3.28 - 4.46
Mkt Cap
318.4M
Payout Ratio
73.89
Open
-
P/E
9.38
EPS
0.13
Shares
80.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 7:50AM
Slate Office REIT is a Canadian based open-ended real estate investment trust. The company focuses on acquiring, holding, developing, maintaining, improving, leasing, managing or otherwise dealing with office properties in Canada. the REIT's portfolio consists of approximately 34 commercial properties located in Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Slate Office REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Slate Office REIT (SLTTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Slate Office REIT (OTC: SLTTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Slate Office REIT's (SLTTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Slate Office REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Slate Office REIT (SLTTF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Slate Office REIT (OTC: SLTTF) was reported by Raymond James on August 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SLTTF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Slate Office REIT (SLTTF)?

A

The stock price for Slate Office REIT (OTC: SLTTF) is $3.9709 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:01:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Slate Office REIT (SLTTF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is Slate Office REIT (OTC:SLTTF) reporting earnings?

A

Slate Office REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Slate Office REIT (SLTTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Slate Office REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Slate Office REIT (SLTTF) operate in?

A

Slate Office REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.