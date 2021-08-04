Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 4, 2021
Upgrades
- For Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH), Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Outperform. Meritage Homes earned $4.73 in the second quarter, compared to $2.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.19 and a 52-week-low of $78.00. At the end of the last trading period, Meritage Homes closed at $111.08.
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Simon Property Group had an EPS of $3.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.12. The current stock performance of Simon Property Group shows a 52-week-high of $136.70 and a 52-week-low of $59.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $129.54.
- Benchmark upgraded the previous rating for Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Invitae had an EPS of $0.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.77. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.59 and a 52-week-low of $25.24. Invitae closed at $28.50 at the end of the last trading period.
- Canaccord Genuity upgraded the previous rating for Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Unisys showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.60 and a 52-week-low of $10.12. Unisys closed at $23.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Capri Holdings had an EPS of $1.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.04. The current stock performance of Capri Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $59.60 and a 52-week-low of $13.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.40.
- Baird upgraded the previous rating for Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) from Neutral to Outperform. Camping World Holdings earned $2.51 in the second quarter, compared to $1.62 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.50 and a 52-week-low of $22.60. At the end of the last trading period, Camping World Holdings closed at $40.08.
- Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Bright Health Group Inc (NYSE:BHG) from Neutral to Buy. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Bright Health Gr's EPS was $0.28. The current stock performance of Bright Health Gr shows a 52-week-high of $17.93 and a 52-week-low of $7.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.49.
- For Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, Under Armour had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.45 and a 52-week-low of $9.63. Under Armour closed at $22.70 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) was changed from Hold to Buy. Global Blood Therapeutics earned $1.12 in the second quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.23 and a 52-week-low of $26.15. At the end of the last trading period, Global Blood Therapeutics closed at $26.89.
- HSBC upgraded the previous rating for Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) from Reduce to Hold. For the second quarter, Schlumberger had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.87 and a 52-week-low of $13.70. Schlumberger closed at $28.90 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for BJ's Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) was changed from Hold to Buy. BJ's Restaurants earned $0.26 in the second quarter, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.42 and a 52-week-low of $19.41. At the end of the last trading period, BJ's Restaurants closed at $38.74.
- For Coursera Inc (NYSE:COUR), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Coursera earned $0.05 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $62.53 and a 52-week-low of $32.59. Coursera closed at $35.68 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN) was changed from Underperform to Market Perform. Shenandoah earned $0.04 in the second quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Shenandoah shows a 52-week-high of $61.53 and a 52-week-low of $29.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.58.
Downgrades
- Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Mercury Systems had an EPS of $0.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $88.96 and a 52-week-low of $52.40. Mercury Systems closed at $63.57 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Avanos Medical showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Avanos Medical shows a 52-week-high of $53.61 and a 52-week-low of $29.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.93.
- According to Janney Montgomery Scott, the prior rating for American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) was changed from Buy to Neutral. American Water Works Co earned $1.14 in the second quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $176.84 and a 52-week-low of $131.01. American Water Works Co closed at $175.30 at the end of the last trading period.
- B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Zymergen Inc (NASDAQ:ZY) from Buy to Underperform. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Zymergen's EPS was $6.51. The current stock performance of Zymergen shows a 52-week-high of $52.00 and a 52-week-low of $25.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.83.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals earned $0.70 in the second quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.26 and a 52-week-low of $16.16. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals closed at $16.63 at the end of the last trading period.
- Needham downgraded the previous rating for Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) from Buy to Hold. Akamai Technologies earned $1.42 in the second quarter, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Akamai Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $124.91 and a 52-week-low of $92.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $119.82.
- For Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX), Atlantic Equities downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. Clorox earned $0.95 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Clorox shows a 52-week-high of $239.87 and a 52-week-low of $159.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $164.06.
- For Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), DZ Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Chevron showed an EPS of $1.71, compared to $1.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $113.11 and a 52-week-low of $65.16. Chevron closed at $102.60 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Mercury Systems showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $0.72 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.96 and a 52-week-low of $52.40. At the end of the last trading period, Mercury Systems closed at $63.57.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Newtek Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. For the first quarter, Newtek Business Services had an EPS of $1.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.78 and a 52-week-low of $16.24. At the end of the last trading period, Newtek Business Services closed at $25.13.
- For Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. In the second quarter, Holly Energy Partners showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Holly Energy Partners shows a 52-week-high of $23.69 and a 52-week-low of $10.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.11.
- For Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals earned $1.30 in the second quarter, compared to $1.67 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $184.83 and a 52-week-low of $119.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $178.81.
- For Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:CRSR), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Corsair Gaming's EPS was $0.36. The current stock performance of Corsair Gaming shows a 52-week-high of $51.37 and a 52-week-low of $14.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.13.
Initiations
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ:SHCR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sharecare is set to $11.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.65 and a 52-week-low of $6.35. At the end of the last trading period, Sharecare closed at $7.59.
- With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Victoria's Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO). The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for Victoria's Secret. At the end of the last trading period, Victoria's Secret closed at $58.23.
- With an Underweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST). The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for Microvast Holdings. At the end of the last trading period, Microvast Holdings closed at $8.45.
- With a Buy rating, HSBC initiated coverage on D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for D-MARKET Electronic. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.23 and a 52-week-low of $12.50. D-MARKET Electronic closed at $13.07 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rover Group Inc (NASDAQ:ROVR). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Rover Group. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.62.
- Needham initiated coverage on N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) with a Buy rating. The price target for N-able is set to $17.00. At the end of the last trading period, N-able closed at $14.22.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) with an Overweight rating. The price target for FREYR Battery is set to $18.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.99 and a 52-week-low of $7.71. FREYR Battery closed at $8.97 at the end of the last trading period.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) with a Buy rating. The price target for GXO Logistics is set to $81.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $66.38.
- With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:NAUT). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Nautilus Biotechnology. The current stock performance of Nautilus Biotechnology shows a 52-week-high of $11.69 and a 52-week-low of $7.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.65.
