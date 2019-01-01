QQQ
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 7:58AM
Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company sells products in five main customer categories. The utility poles category, which generates the most revenue of any category, sells utility poles for electrical transmission and communications infrastructure use. The railway ties category, which contributes the next largest amount of revenue, sells pressure-treated lumber to the railway industry. The other three categories are residential lumber for use in housing construction, industrial products for use in marine and building industries, and logs and lumber, which sells wood products to homebuilding markets. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on geography: the United States and Canada. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.

Stella-Jones Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stella-Jones (STLJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stella-Jones (OTCPK: STLJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stella-Jones's (STLJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stella-Jones.

Q

What is the target price for Stella-Jones (STLJF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Stella-Jones (OTCPK: STLJF) was reported by RBC Capital on August 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 46.00 expecting STLJF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.25% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Stella-Jones (STLJF)?

A

The stock price for Stella-Jones (OTCPK: STLJF) is $30.82 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:52:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stella-Jones (STLJF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 26, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 29, 2015.

Q

When is Stella-Jones (OTCPK:STLJF) reporting earnings?

A

Stella-Jones does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Stella-Jones (STLJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stella-Jones.

Q

What sector and industry does Stella-Jones (STLJF) operate in?

A

Stella-Jones is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.