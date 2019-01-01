QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Infineon Technologies AG, headquartered in Munich, Germany, was spun off from German industrial conglomerate Siemens in 2000 and today is one of Europe's largest chipmakers. The company is a leader in the automotive semiconductor market with prominent products used in active safety and powertrain content within vehicles. Infineon is also the market leader in power semiconductors used to deliver voltage within a wide variety of electrical systems. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor Systems, and Connected Secure Systems.

Infineon Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCQX: IFNNY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Infineon Technologies's (IFNNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Infineon Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Infineon Technologies (OTCQX: IFNNY) was reported by Liberum on August 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IFNNY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Infineon Technologies (IFNNY)?

A

The stock price for Infineon Technologies (OTCQX: IFNNY) is $33.7475 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on February 26, 2013.

Q

When is Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNY) reporting earnings?

A

Infineon Technologies’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Infineon Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) operate in?

A

Infineon Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.