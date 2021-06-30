Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 30, 2021

Upgrades

For Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM), Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating of Negative to Neutral. For the first quarter, Taiwan Semiconductor had an EPS of $0.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. The current stock performance of Taiwan Semiconductor shows a 52-week-high of $142.19 and a 52-week-low of $55.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $120.23.

Northcoast Research upgraded the previous rating for Carlisle Companies Inc (NYSE:CSL) from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Carlisle Companies had an EPS of $1.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $197.21 and a 52-week-low of $111.79. At the end of the last trading period, Carlisle Companies closed at $189.72.

For Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Hexcel showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.99 and a 52-week-low of $31.04. At the end of the last trading period, Hexcel closed at $61.37.

DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating for National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) from Neutral to Buy. National Bank Holdings earned $0.86 in the first quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of National Bank Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $43.21 and a 52-week-low of $24.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.34.

Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Masco had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.54 and a 52-week-low of $48.35. At the end of the last trading period, Masco closed at $58.14.

For Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Micron Technology showed an EPS of No EPS Value , compared to $0.82 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.96 and a 52-week-low of $42.25. At the end of the last trading period, Micron Technology closed at $82.93.

Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Seagate Technology earned $1.48 in the third quarter, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $106.22 and a 52-week-low of $43.53. Seagate Technology closed at $87.68 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Vaxart showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.90 and a 52-week-low of $3.50. At the end of the last trading period, Vaxart closed at $8.25.

Capital One downgraded the previous rating for New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, New Senior Investment Gr had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The current stock performance of New Senior Investment Gr shows a 52-week-high of $8.97 and a 52-week-low of $3.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.84.

For New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR), Colliers Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. New Senior Investment Gr earned $0.11 in the first quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of New Senior Investment Gr shows a 52-week-high of $8.97 and a 52-week-low of $3.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.84.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) from Buy to Neutral. Sempra Energy earned $2.95 in the first quarter, compared to $3.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $144.93 and a 52-week-low of $112.33. At the end of the last trading period, Sempra Energy closed at $133.72.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Centennial Resource Dev had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.99. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.51 and a 52-week-low of $0.51. At the end of the last trading period, Centennial Resource Dev closed at $6.81.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, U.S. Xpress Enterprises showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.33 and a 52-week-low of $5.65. At the end of the last trading period, U.S. Xpress Enterprises closed at $9.40.

For Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Underperform. For the first quarter, Virgin Galactic Hldgs had an EPS of $0.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $62.80 and a 52-week-low of $14.27. Virgin Galactic Hldgs closed at $47.02 at the end of the last trading period.

For PulteGroup Inc (NYSE:PHM), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, PulteGroup had an EPS of $1.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.91 and a 52-week-low of $31.55. PulteGroup closed at $55.54 at the end of the last trading period.

For AppLovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Underweight. For the first quarter, AppLovin had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $90.03 and a 52-week-low of $49.41. AppLovin closed at $83.32 at the end of the last trading period.

For AudioCodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. AudioCodes earned $0.37 in the first quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AudioCodes shows a 52-week-high of $44.94 and a 52-week-low of $25.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.53.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the first quarter, Ceridian HCM Holding showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $111.93 and a 52-week-low of $67.67. Ceridian HCM Holding closed at $99.97 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Open Text had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. The current stock performance of Open Text shows a 52-week-high of $51.84 and a 52-week-low of $36.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.77.

Initiations

Roth Capital initiated coverage on Research Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RSSS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Research Solutions is set to $4.35. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Research Solutions’s EPS was $0.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.95 and a 52-week-low of $1.87. At the end of the last trading period, Research Solutions closed at $2.73.

With an Outperform rating, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on SC Health Corp (NYSE:SCPE). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for SC Health. For the first quarter, SC Health had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.81 and a 52-week-low of $9.95. At the end of the last trading period, SC Health closed at $10.09.

With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Docebo Inc (NASDAQ:DCBO). The price target seems to have been set at $72.00 for Docebo. In the first quarter, Docebo earned $0.17. The current stock performance of Docebo shows a 52-week-high of $68.00 and a 52-week-low of $37.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.24.

With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD). The price target seems to have been set at $61.00 for Cornerstone OnDemand. Cornerstone OnDemand earned $0.70 in the first quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.50 and a 52-week-low of $32.99. At the end of the last trading period, Cornerstone OnDemand closed at $53.05.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) with a Buy rating. The price target for AST SpaceMobile is set to $35.00. In the first quarter, AST SpaceMobile earned $0.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.14 and a 52-week-low of $6.96. AST SpaceMobile closed at $10.21 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sanara MedTech Inc (NASDAQ:SMTI). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech earned $0.17 in the first quarter. The current stock performance of Sanara MedTech shows a 52-week-high of $53.85 and a 52-week-low of $15.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.66.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Score Media and Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:SCR) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Score Media and Gaming is set to $22.00. Score Media and Gaming earned $0.35 in the second quarter. The current stock performance of Score Media and Gaming shows a 52-week-high of $31.20 and a 52-week-low of $12.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.68.

With a Buy rating, Compass Point initiated coverage on Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Great Ajax. In the first quarter, Great Ajax showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.27 and a 52-week-low of $7.57. At the end of the last trading period, Great Ajax closed at $12.56.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Unity Software is set to $115.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Unity Software’s EPS was $0.10. The current stock performance of Unity Software shows a 52-week-high of $174.94 and a 52-week-low of $65.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $110.85.

With an Overweight rating, Citic Securities initiated coverage on Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX). The price target seems to have been set at $96.00 for Roblox. Roblox earned $0.46 in the first quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.87 and a 52-week-low of $60.50. At the end of the last trading period, Roblox closed at $92.60.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Predictive Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Predictive Oncology is set to $5.00. In the first quarter, Predictive Oncology showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.93 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2.30 and a 52-week-low of $0.63. Predictive Oncology closed at $1.04 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR). The price target seems to have been set at $5.25 for Synchronoss Technologies. Synchronoss Technologies earned $0.33 in the first quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.59 and a 52-week-low of $2.35. Synchronoss Technologies closed at $3.67 at the end of the last trading period.

For Allegro Microsystems Inc (NASDAQ:ALGM), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Allegro Microsystems’s EPS was $0.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.66 and a 52-week-low of $20.93. Allegro Microsystems closed at $27.75 at the end of the last trading period.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) with a Buy rating. The price target for BioHiTech Global is set to $4.00. BioHiTech Global earned $0.07 in the first quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.40 and a 52-week-low of $1.10. At the end of the last trading period, BioHiTech Global closed at $1.43.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ocwen Finl is set to $36.00. Ocwen Finl earned $0.96 in the first quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.08 and a 52-week-low of $0.56. At the end of the last trading period, Ocwen Finl closed at $29.06.

With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG). The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for Plug Power. In the first quarter, Plug Power showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.49 and a 52-week-low of $7.06. At the end of the last trading period, Plug Power closed at $34.08.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for TechTarget is set to $81.00. For the first quarter, TechTarget had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The current stock performance of TechTarget shows a 52-week-high of $101.12 and a 52-week-low of $29.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $80.25.

With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS). The price target seems to have been set at $43.00 for Shoals Technologies Gr. Shoals Technologies Gr earned $0.05 in the first quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.04 and a 52-week-low of $20.94. Shoals Technologies Gr closed at $34.41 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Cabaletta Bio. Cabaletta Bio earned $0.41 in the first quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.38 and a 52-week-low of $7.05. Cabaletta Bio closed at $7.94 at the end of the last trading period.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ELOX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is set to $3.10. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals earned $0.22 in the first quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.77 and a 52-week-low of $1.34. At the end of the last trading period, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals closed at $1.93.

With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on MP Materials Corp (NYSE:MP). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for MP Materials. MP Materials earned $0.13 in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.77 and a 52-week-low of $15.45. At the end of the last trading period, MP Materials closed at $35.63.

With a Buy rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT). The price target seems to have been set at $58.00 for Arcutis Biotherapeutics. For the first quarter, Arcutis Biotherapeutics had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.49 and a 52-week-low of $17.51. At the end of the last trading period, Arcutis Biotherapeutics closed at $25.83.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) with a Buy rating. The price target for VOXX International is set to $21.00. In the fourth quarter, VOXX International showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.78 and a 52-week-low of $5.26. At the end of the last trading period, VOXX International closed at $13.68.

With a Buy rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Cohu Inc (NASDAQ:COHU). The price target seems to have been set at $65.00 for Cohu. Cohu earned $0.89 in the first quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.86 and a 52-week-low of $15.73. At the end of the last trading period, Cohu closed at $36.58.

