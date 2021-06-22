fbpx
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 22, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
June 22, 2021 10:02 am
Upgrades

  • Mizuho upgraded the previous rating for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:STSA) from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.10 and a 52-week-low of $3.50. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals closed at $5.54 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH), Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Sally Beauty Holdings earned $0.57 in the second quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.66 and a 52-week-low of $8.28. At the end of the last trading period, Sally Beauty Holdings closed at $19.44.
  • According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) was changed from Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Lincoln Electric Holdings showed an EPS of $1.37, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $136.04 and a 52-week-low of $79.08. At the end of the last trading period, Lincoln Electric Holdings closed at $127.69.
  • Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating for American Woodmark Corp (NASDAQ:AMWD) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, American Woodmark had an EPS of $1.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.33. The current stock performance of American Woodmark shows a 52-week-high of $108.81 and a 52-week-low of $67.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $82.03.
  • Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Fortune Brands Home showed an EPS of $1.36, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $114.00 and a 52-week-low of $58.37. Fortune Brands Home closed at $97.71 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL), Atlantic Equities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, Ball showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.76 and a 52-week-low of $67.10. At the end of the last trading period, Ball closed at $79.96.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) was changed from Sell to Neutral. In the first quarter, Delek US Hldgs showed an EPS of $1.69, compared to $1.74 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Delek US Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $27.38 and a 52-week-low of $8.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.78.
  • For Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH), Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating of Perform to Outperform. Sally Beauty Holdings earned $0.57 in the second quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.66 and a 52-week-low of $8.28. Sally Beauty Holdings closed at $19.44 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Stifel, the prior rating for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $251.28 and a 52-week-low of $93.37. CrowdStrike Holdings closed at $237.68 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) from Outperform to Underperform. FirstCash earned $0.85 in the first quarter, compared to $0.96 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $84.83 and a 52-week-low of $51.15. FirstCash closed at $82.45 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC), CIBC downgraded the previous rating of Outperformer to Neutral. Kinross Gold earned $0.15 in the first quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.31 and a 52-week-low of $6.12. At the end of the last trading period, Kinross Gold closed at $6.50.
  • According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for BlueCity Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:BLCT) was changed from Buy to Hold. BlueCity Holdings earned $0.18 in the first quarter. The current stock performance of BlueCity Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $20.46 and a 52-week-low of $6.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.88.
  • For Evergy Inc (NYSE:EVRG), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Evergy had an EPS of $0.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The current stock performance of Evergy shows a 52-week-high of $65.64 and a 52-week-low of $48.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $63.71.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) from Buy to Neutral. Casey's General Stores earned $1.12 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.67 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $229.18 and a 52-week-low of $142.34. At the end of the last trading period, Casey's General Stores closed at $201.89.
  • Baird downgraded the previous rating for Welbilt Inc (NYSE:WBT) from Outperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, Welbilt had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.19 and a 52-week-low of $5.21. At the end of the last trading period, Welbilt closed at $24.16.
  • National Bank Of Canada downgraded the previous rating for Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the first quarter, Kellogg had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.99. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $72.88 and a 52-week-low of $56.61. Kellogg closed at $64.17 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) with a Buy rating. The price target for AnaptysBio is set to $43.00. In the first quarter, AnaptysBio showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.85 and a 52-week-low of $13.92. AnaptysBio closed at $23.92 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Saratoga Investment. In the fourth quarter, Saratoga Investment showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.85 and a 52-week-low of $15.00. At the end of the last trading period, Saratoga Investment closed at $26.15.
  • With a Neutral rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Maxar Technologies. For the first quarter, Maxar Technologies had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The current stock performance of Maxar Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $58.75 and a 52-week-low of $14.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.45.
  • Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Affirm Holdings is set to $55.00. Affirm Holdings earned $1.06 in the third quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $146.90 and a 52-week-low of $46.50. Affirm Holdings closed at $63.80 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:CNTA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Centessa Pharmaceuticals is set to $42.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.90 and a 52-week-low of $20.00. Centessa Pharmaceuticals closed at $24.76 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:CNTA). The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for Centessa Pharmaceuticals. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.90 and a 52-week-low of $20.00. Centessa Pharmaceuticals closed at $24.76 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Baird initiated coverage on ResMed Inc (NYSE:RMD) with a Neutral rating. The price target for ResMed is set to $240.00. ResMed earned $1.30 in the third quarter, compared to $1.29 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $242.50 and a 52-week-low of $165.72. ResMed closed at $239.52 at the end of the last trading period.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights Inc (NASDAQ:BLI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Berkeley Lights is set to $70.00. In the first quarter, Berkeley Lights earned $0.24. The current stock performance of Berkeley Lights shows a 52-week-high of $113.53 and a 52-week-low of $35.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.35.
  • With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for ChargePoint Holdings. ChargePoint Holdings earned $0.17 in the first quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.72 and a 52-week-low of $19.04. ChargePoint Holdings closed at $32.61 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:CNTA). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Centessa Pharmaceuticals. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.90 and a 52-week-low of $20.00. At the end of the last trading period, Centessa Pharmaceuticals closed at $24.76.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Viasat is set to $54.00. In the fourth quarter, Viasat showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.35 and a 52-week-low of $29.82. At the end of the last trading period, Viasat closed at $49.00.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Calix is set to $50.00. For the first quarter, Calix had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.78 and a 52-week-low of $13.39. Calix closed at $44.15 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bandwidth is set to $155.00. In the first quarter, Bandwidth showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $198.60 and a 52-week-low of $107.01. Bandwidth closed at $128.47 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM), Needham initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. For the first quarter, Zoom Video Communications had an EPS of $1.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $588.84 and a 52-week-low of $230.00. Zoom Video Communications closed at $369.25 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on DZS Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for DZS. DZS earned $0.10 in the first quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DZS shows a 52-week-high of $23.48 and a 52-week-low of $7.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.28.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Twilio is set to $430.00. Twilio earned $0.05 in the first quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $457.30 and a 52-week-low of $206.56. At the end of the last trading period, Twilio closed at $363.19.
  • With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on AudioCodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for AudioCodes. In the first quarter, AudioCodes showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.94 and a 52-week-low of $25.90. At the end of the last trading period, AudioCodes closed at $34.86.
  • Needham initiated coverage on RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) with a Buy rating. The price target for RingCentral is set to $360.00. RingCentral earned $0.27 in the first quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $449.00 and a 52-week-low of $229.00. RingCentral closed at $287.38 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Vonage Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:VG), Needham initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. In the first quarter, Vonage Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.71 and a 52-week-low of $9.31. Vonage Hldgs closed at $14.78 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Needham initiated coverage on KVH Industries Inc (NASDAQ:KVHI) with a Buy rating. The price target for KVH Industries is set to $14.00. For the first quarter, KVH Industries had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.29 and a 52-week-low of $7.38. At the end of the last trading period, KVH Industries closed at $12.03.
  • Needham initiated coverage on 8×8 Inc (NYSE:EGHT) with a Buy rating. The price target for 8×8 is set to $32.00. For the fourth quarter, 8×8 had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.17 and a 52-week-low of $14.71. 8×8 closed at $26.13 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

