 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 26, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 10:08am   Comments
Share:

 

Upgrades

  • Bernstein upgraded the previous rating for Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) from Underperform to Market Perform. Wipro earned $0.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wipro shows a 52-week-high of $7.74 and a 52-week-low of $2.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.61.
  • For Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Johnson Controls Intl earned $0.52 in the second quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.69 and a 52-week-low of $29.08. At the end of the last trading period, Johnson Controls Intl closed at $64.94.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV) from Neutral to Overweight. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Ovintiv's EPS was $1.10. The current stock performance of Ovintiv shows a 52-week-high of $28.69 and a 52-week-low of $6.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.17.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for ONEOK Inc (NYSE:OKE) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. ONEOK earned $0.86 in the first quarter, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.10 and a 52-week-low of $23.28. At the end of the last trading period, ONEOK closed at $52.66.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) from Underweight to Neutral. Urban Outfitters earned $0.54 in the first quarter, compared to $1.27 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Urban Outfitters shows a 52-week-high of $41.95 and a 52-week-low of $14.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.96.
  • According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Zscaler showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zscaler shows a 52-week-high of $230.88 and a 52-week-low of $69.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $172.74.
  • For Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI), CIBC upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperformer. For the first quarter, Canadian National Railway had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.61 and a 52-week-low of $81.48. At the end of the last trading period, Canadian National Railway closed at $105.39.
  • Needham upgraded the previous rating for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Steris showed an EPS of $1.63, compared to $1.64 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Steris shows a 52-week-high of $216.74 and a 52-week-low of $146.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $191.36.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • For Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM), Tudor Pickering downgraded the previous rating of Hold to Sell. In the first quarter, Antero Midstream showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.20 and a 52-week-low of $4.11. Antero Midstream closed at $9.70 at the end of the last trading period.
  • B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, AMC Entertainment showed an EPS of $1.42, compared to $2.22 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.36 and a 52-week-low of $1.91. AMC Entertainment closed at $16.41 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was changed from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Cimarex Energy earned $1.98 in the first quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cimarex Energy shows a 52-week-high of $74.92 and a 52-week-low of $22.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $65.62.
  • Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Cabot Oil & Gas had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.67 and a 52-week-low of $15.76. Cabot Oil & Gas closed at $16.45 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the first quarter, Kinder Morgan showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.97 and a 52-week-low of $11.45. Kinder Morgan closed at $18.54 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK), BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Crown Holdings showed an EPS of $1.83, compared to $1.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.55 and a 52-week-low of $61.00. At the end of the last trading period, Crown Holdings closed at $108.08.
  • According to Barclays, the prior rating for Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the first quarter, Illinois Tool Works had an EPS of $2.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.77. The current stock performance of Illinois Tool Works shows a 52-week-high of $242.06 and a 52-week-low of $160.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $232.57.
  • BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Ball showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ball shows a 52-week-high of $102.76 and a 52-week-low of $63.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $85.87.
  • B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) from Buy to Underperform. Cal-Maine Foods earned $0.28 in the third quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.66 and a 52-week-low of $35.69. At the end of the last trading period, Cal-Maine Foods closed at $36.16.
  • Needham downgraded the previous rating for Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Boston Scientific had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.63 and a 52-week-low of $32.99. At the end of the last trading period, Boston Scientific closed at $43.03.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) with a Hold rating. The price target for Affirm Holdings is set to $56.00. Affirm Holdings earned $1.06 in the third quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $146.90 and a 52-week-low of $46.50. Affirm Holdings closed at $54.04 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Paysafe Ltd (NYSE:PSFE). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Paysafe. In the first quarter, Paysafe earned $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.65 and a 52-week-low of $10.08. At the end of the last trading period, Paysafe closed at $11.50.
  • With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE:PCOR). The price target seems to have been set at $105.00 for Procore Technologies. The current stock performance of Procore Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $91.99 and a 52-week-low of $78.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $81.90.
  • Truist Securities initiated coverage on Vimeo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Vimeo is set to $54.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.85 and a 52-week-low of $40.38. Vimeo closed at $45.39 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Rogers is set to $260.00. For the first quarter, Rogers had an EPS of $1.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.92. The current stock performance of Rogers shows a 52-week-high of $206.13 and a 52-week-low of $95.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $180.09.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Prothena Corp PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Prothena Corp is set to $39.00. In the first quarter, Prothena Corp showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Prothena Corp shows a 52-week-high of $28.66 and a 52-week-low of $9.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.26.
  • With a Buy rating, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on XPeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV). The price target seems to have been set at $47.00 for XPeng. XPeng earned $0.13 in the first quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.49 and a 52-week-low of $17.11. XPeng closed at $29.38 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA). The price target seems to have been set at $47.00 for Marathon Digital Holdings. For the first quarter, Marathon Digital Holdings had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.75 and a 52-week-low of $0.66. Marathon Digital Holdings closed at $22.62 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT). The price target seems to have been set at $43.00 for Riot Blockchain. For the first quarter, Riot Blockchain had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The current stock performance of Riot Blockchain shows a 52-week-high of $79.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.14.
  • With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX:STXS). The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Stereotaxis. In the first quarter, Stereotaxis showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.62 and a 52-week-low of $3.03. At the end of the last trading period, Stereotaxis closed at $7.40.
  • B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Viad is set to $56.00. Viad earned $1.92 in the first quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.44 and a 52-week-low of $13.86. At the end of the last trading period, Viad closed at $41.43.
  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Virgin Galactic Hldgs is set to $35.00. Virgin Galactic Hldgs earned $0.55 in the first quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.80 and a 52-week-low of $14.21. At the end of the last trading period, Virgin Galactic Hldgs closed at $25.59.
  • With a Neutral rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Prudential Bancorp. In the second quarter, Prudential Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.86 and a 52-week-low of $9.53. At the end of the last trading period, Prudential Bancorp closed at $13.92.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on EMCORE Corp (NASDAQ:EMKR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for EMCORE is set to $16.00. In the second quarter, EMCORE showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.50 and a 52-week-low of $2.74. EMCORE closed at $8.83 at the end of the last trading period.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Asensus Surgical is set to $4.00. For the first quarter, Asensus Surgical had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.38. At the end of the last trading period, Asensus Surgical closed at $2.03.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

 

Related Articles (AM + AFRM)

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 13
How Banks Need To Be Using Fintech Post-Pandemic
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Expert Ratings for Affirm Holdings
Where Affirm Holdings Stands With Analysts
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AMTudor PickeringDowngrades8.0
IACWedbushMaintains193.0
CRMTStephens & Co.Maintains176.0
AFRMJefferiesInitiates Coverage On56.0
WITBernsteinUpgrades6.2
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com