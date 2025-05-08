May 8, 2025 1:00 PM 4 min read

Wall Street Rallies After US Seals First Trade Deal: 'You Better Go Out And Buy Stock,' Trump Says

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

U.S. stocks rallied Thursday after the Trump administration signed its first major trade agreement with the United Kingdom, igniting optimism about further global deals — especially with China — and lifting investor appetite for riskier assets.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.3% to close at 5,700, led by gains in technology stocks. The Russell 2000 soared 2.1%, outperforming larger-cap counterparts and fully recovering the losses triggered by the April 2 tariff announcement.

Under the deal, the U.S. slashed tariffs on UK-made vehicles from 25% to 10%, granting British carmakers a 100,000-vehicle quota. In return, the UK reduced tariffs on American beef to near-zero levels and pledged to purchase $10 billion worth of Boeing Co. BA aircraft. Trump confirmed that the 10% tariff would remain the baseline for now, though he suggested other nations with large trade surpluses should expect higher rates.

During a press briefing, Trump hinted at the “biggest tax cuts in history” and urged investors to act: "You better go out and buy stock. This country will be like a rocket ship," he said.

The president also responded to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who noted a day earlier he hadn't been invited to meet with Trump. "I could call him from a meeting, but it's like talking to a wall," Trump said.

"He's always too late [in cutting interest rates]. But in this case, it's not going to matter that much because our country is so strong."

Markets reflected that strength. The U.S. dollar rallied sharply as the new trade deal and reduced economic uncertainty boosted confidence. The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) jumped to its highest level since April 11, climbing over 1% against the Japanese yen.

Treasury yields rose across the curve, with the 10-year yield adding 7 basis points to reach 4.34%.

In commodities, gold prices dropped as investors rotated out of safe havens. The SPDR Gold Trust GLD fell 1.5%, trimming its weekly gains. Oil prices rose 3.5%, with West Texas Intermediate crude topping $60 per barrel.

Crypto markets erupted higher. Bitcoin BTC/USD broke above $100,000 for the first time since February, rising 4.1%. Ethereum ETH/USD surged 13%, while Dogecoin DOGE/USD gained 10%.

Thursday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice1-day % Chg
Russell 20002,030.85+2.1%
Nasdaq 10020,218.21+1.8%
Dow Jones41,683.40+1.4%
S&P 5005,707.58+1.3%
Updated by 12:10 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rallied 1.4% to $569.13.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA rose 1.4% to $416.94.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ rallied 1.8% to $491.78.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM soared 2.2% to $201.78.
  • The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE outperformed, up 2.5%; the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV lagged, down 0.4%.

Thursday’s Stock Movers

Stocks reacting to earnings reports included:

  • Fortinet Inc. FTNT down 9.5%
  • Axon Enterprise Inc. AXON down 0.6%
  • Corteva Inc. CTVA up 6.2%
  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY up 6.3%
  • Texas Pacific Land Corporation TPL up 1.5%
  • Atmos Energy Corporation ATO up 0.6%
  • Fidelity National Financial Inc. FNF down 7.0%
  • Western Gas Partners LP WES up 2.9%
  • Shopify Inc. SHOP down 1.85%
  • ConocoPhillips COP up 4.30%
  • Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ up 4.93%
  • Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG up 0.79%
  • Sempra SRE up 0.83%
  • Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE up 8.87%
  • Tapestry, Inc. TPR up 4.26%
  • Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP down 3.44%
  • Lincoln National Corporation LNC down 0.60%
  • PENN Entertainment, Inc. PENN up 1.64%
  • Hanesbrands Inc. HBI up 5.21%
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB up 3.81%
  • Global Partners LP GLP down 2.15%
  • NCR Voyix Corporation VYX up 15.14%
  • Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI down 7.16%

Stocks slated to report earnings after the close include Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM, Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE, Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP, McKesson Corporation MCK, and News Corporation NWSA.

BTC Logo
BTCGrayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest
$45.751.92%

