Nasdaq Futures Rise As Focus Turns To Tesla, Netflix Q2 Prints: Analyst Says Earnings Need Some 'Heavy Lifting' For Sustained Rally

Early indications suggest the stock market may get off to a cautious start on Wednesday, with index futures modestly in the green. Earnings will likely be the driver of the market as a slew of high-profile financial, tech, oilfield services and transportation stocks are slated to unveil their quarterly scorecard. On the Main Street front, the traders may look to the June housing starts and weekly mortgage application data for cues.

Cues From Tuesday's Trading:

Stocks advanced solidly yet again on Tuesday, as positive earnings, strength in the tech and small-cap spaces stoked the rally further. Stocks opened mixed and saw some weakness in early trading, as traders reacted to soft retail sales data, Strong advances by AI-levered tech stalwarts such as Nvidia Corp. NVDA and Microsoft Corp. MSFT and big banks such as Morgan Stanley MS and Bank of America Corp. BAC imparted momentum to the market.

The Dow Industrials is on a seven-session winning streak and has risen to its highest level since late March 2022. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 indices rose to over 15-month highs.

Among the sector indices, technology, energy and financial stocks saw noteworthy gains, while defensive real estate and utility stocks came under selling pressure.

US Index Performance On Tuesday

Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq Composite 14,353.64 +0.76% S&P 500 Index 4,554.98 +0.71% Dow Industrials 34,951.93 +1.06% Russell 2000 1,976.07 +1.27%

Analyst Color:

With early earnings triggering some upside, analysts at LPL said earnings need some heavy lifting to keep the rally going.

"The results on the surface probably won't offer much to write home about given consensus estimates imply a 7% year-over-year decline in S&P 500 earnings per share," said Jeffrey Buchbinder, chief equity strategist, and Quincy Crosby, chief global strategist.

“However, the key question is always what's priced in, which at least offers an opportunity for markets to react positively.”

LPL's best guess, according to the analysts, is “typical upside surprises and guidance reductions,” giving this rally a convenient excuse to take a breather.

Meanwhile, Carson Group's Ryan Detrick, who is in the bullish camp, noted a historical trend that is positive for the market.

The Russell 2,000 Index, comprising of small-cap stocks, had a gold cross technical move, i.e. the 50-day simple moving average crossing over above the longer-term 200-day moving average.

This has happened 17 times in history and the market was higher three months later all the 17 times, BeSpoke's analysis showed, Detrick tweeted.

Futures Today

Futures Performance On Wednesday

Futures Performance (+/-) Nasdaq 100 +0.23% S&P 500 +0.10% Dow +0.13% R2K +0.04%

In premarket trading on Wednesday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rose 0.08% to $454.56 and the Invesco QQQ ETF QQQ gained 0.24% to $386.67, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Upcoming Economic Data:

The Mortgage Bankers Association is scheduled to release its weekly mortgage application data at 7 a.m. EDT. Data for the week ended July 7 showed that mortgage applications increased a seasonally adjusted 0.9% week-over-week. On a year-over-year basis, the measure fell 26%. The 30-year fixed rate for the reporting week rose to 7.07%, the highest level since Nov. 2022.

The Commerce Department is due to release the housing starts data for June at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Economists expect housing starts to come in at 1.480 million units, down from 1.631 million units, and building permits to slip from 1.496 million units to 1.490 million units. Building permits are a measure of future housing market activity.

The Energy Information Administration will release its weekly petroleum inventory report at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

Stocks In Focus: