Earnings Scheduled For August 18, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Calliditas Therapeutics CALT is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.00 per share on revenue of $7.50 million.

• Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sunlands Technology STG is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Jiayin Gr JFIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $75.84 million.

• Despegar.com DESP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $127.65 million.

• Madison Square Garden MSGS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $100.37 million.

• Addex Therapeutics ADXN is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Minim MINM is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• LumiraDx LMDX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $53.09 million.

• LSI Industries LYTS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $109.00 million.

• BJ's Wholesale Club BJ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $4.61 billion.

• Canaan CAN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $257.70 million.

• Youdao DAO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $138.39 million.

• SpartanNash SPTN is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Kohl's KSS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $3.85 billion.

• NICE NICE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $523.60 million.

• Canadian Solar CSIQ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.

• Tapestry TPR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• Estee Lauder Cos EL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $3.43 billion.

• EHang Holdings EH is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• NetEase NTES is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• ReNew Energy Glb RNW is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lizhi LIZI is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Navigator Holdings NVGS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $106.58 million.

• StoneCo STNE is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Globant GLOB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $425.55 million.

• Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.60 per share on revenue of $221.43 million.

• Ross Stores ROST is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Corporacion America CAAP is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• voxeljet VJET is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• OSI Systems OSIS is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lantronix LTRX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $34.04 million.

• Intl General Insurance IGIC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $191.00 million.

• Bill.com Holdings BILL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $183.10 million.

• Arco Platform ARCE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $71.86 million.

• Applied Materials AMAT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $6.28 billion.

• 360 DigiTech QFIN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

