Earnings Scheduled For August 18, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Calliditas Therapeutics CALT is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.00 per share on revenue of $7.50 million.
• Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Sunlands Technology STG is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Jiayin Gr JFIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $75.84 million.
• Despegar.com DESP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $127.65 million.
• Madison Square Garden MSGS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $100.37 million.
• Addex Therapeutics ADXN is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Minim MINM is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• LumiraDx LMDX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $53.09 million.
• LSI Industries LYTS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $109.00 million.
• BJ's Wholesale Club BJ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $4.61 billion.
• Canaan CAN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $257.70 million.
• Youdao DAO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $138.39 million.
• SpartanNash SPTN is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Kohl's KSS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $3.85 billion.
• NICE NICE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $523.60 million.
• Canadian Solar CSIQ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.
• Tapestry TPR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
• Estee Lauder Cos EL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $3.43 billion.
• EHang Holdings EH is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• NetEase NTES is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• ReNew Energy Glb RNW is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Lizhi LIZI is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Navigator Holdings NVGS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $106.58 million.
• StoneCo STNE is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Globant GLOB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $425.55 million.
• Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.60 per share on revenue of $221.43 million.
• Ross Stores ROST is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Corporacion America CAAP is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• voxeljet VJET is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• OSI Systems OSIS is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Lantronix LTRX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $34.04 million.
• Intl General Insurance IGIC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $191.00 million.
• Bill.com Holdings BILL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $183.10 million.
• Arco Platform ARCE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $71.86 million.
• Applied Materials AMAT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $6.28 billion.
• 360 DigiTech QFIN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
