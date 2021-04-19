First-Quarter Earnings Season Is In Progress

First-quarter earnings season continues this week after last week's reports were dominated by the big banks, with JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), The Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) reporting record results as strong trading demand and rising interest rates fueled results. So far, corporate earnings have exceeded Wall Street's elevated expectations. This week, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) will be among the major names reporting their first-quarter results.

On Monday, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) exceeded revenue and earnings estimates as fiscal first-quarter net income amounted to $2.25 billion. IBM (NYSE: IBM), United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) will report after the market closes.

On Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) will report before the market opens. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) will report after the market closes. Even after The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE: DIS) increased the price for its Disney+, its streaming service still remains cheaper than Netflix's most popular standard streaming plan. Not to mention the fact that Disney+ topped 100 million subscribers as of early March, which is about half of Netflix's more than 200 million subscribers and only within a year-and-a-half of its debut. Netflix's own subscriber guidance for its first-quarter results assumes a sharp slowdown in growth compared to the same period last year, as lockdowns fueled signups. It expects to see 6 million new subscribers for the first quarter of 2021, compared to the quarterly record of 15.8 million new paying users added in the first three months of 2020.

On Wednesday, Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM), Halliburton (NYSE: HAL), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) will report earnings before the market opens. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR), Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG), Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) will follow after the market closes.

On Thursday, Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE: ALK), The Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX), AT&T (NYSE: T), American Air Lines (NYSE: AAL), and Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) will report before the market opens. Snap and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) will join the earnings reports train after the market close.

For the social media company Snap, its operating results are expected to benefit from a pick-up in advertising spending and live events that require marketing. Wall Street is still expecting to see another strong quarter, despite a slowdown compared to 2020. Revenue is expected to grow 60% YoY to $742.13 million. Daily active users are also expected to grow another 20% to 275.3 million, which is the same margin achieved in the first quarter of 2020.

On Friday, Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB), American Express (NYSE: AXP), Honeywell International Inc (NYSE: HON) and Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) will wrap up the week with their earnings reports.

