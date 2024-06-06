Why G-III Apparel Shares Are Trading Lower By 13%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII fell sharply during Thursday's session after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly sales results.
G-III Apparel Group posted adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company's quarterly sales came in at $609.747 million, missing market estimates of $616.286 million.
G-III Apparel Group shares dipped 13.4% to $27.12 on Thursday.
Gainers
- Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX shares jumped 139.4% to $2.5390.
- American Oncology Network, Inc. AONC gained 102% to $4.52. American Oncology Network expanded radiation oncology services with opening of Low Country Radiation in Waycross, Georgia.
- Latam Logistic Properties, S.A. LPA shares gained 99.2% to $63.01 after dipping around 83% on Wednesday.
- Freight Technologies, Inc. FRGT shares climbed 90.4% to $1.1950 after the company said it added 26 new customers and 149 new carriers in 2024.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD gained 67.7% to $0.7361 after jumping 7% on Wednesday.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU rose 42% to $2.04.
- iSpecimen Inc. ISPC rose 38.3% to $0.4442 after declining 4% on Wednesday.
- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. KITT shares rose 31.5% to $0.1815 after gaining around 20% on Wednesday. Nauticus Robotics, last month, announced a deal with H.C. Wainwright & Co to sell shares under an at-the-market offering.
- Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. PXDT gained 29% to $2.13.
- Tungray Technologies Inc. TRSG rose 28.8% to $4.25.
- iSpecimen Inc. ISPC gained 27.6% to $0.4097.
- Replimune Group, Inc. REPL gained 27.3% to $7.08 as the company announced positive topline primary analysis data by Independent Central Review from IGNYTE clinical trial of RP1 plus nivolumab in anti-PD1 failed melanoma.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. VNDA gained 26.7% to $6.40 after Cycle Pharmaceuticals confirmed that it made a proposal to buy the company.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. CODX gained 22.3% to $1.26.
- Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. ZCAR shares rose 21.4% to $0.1829 after falling over 4% on Wednesday.
- SecureWorks Corp. SCWX climbed 20.3% to $7.04 following upbeat quarterly results.
- OneMedNet Corporation ONMD rose 20% to $1.9118 after the company announced that it joined the AWS Partner Network and secured a new iRWD client.
- Brenmiller Energy Ltd BNRG climbed 18.8% to $1.30 after the company announced that it signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Rock Energy Storage to sell and distribute its bGen TES systems.
- Smartsheet Inc. SMAR gained 18.8% to $44.90 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and announced an inaugural $150 million share repurchase program.
- Chanson International Holding CHSN rose 18.5% to $2.5940.
- Virios Therapeutics, Inc. VIRI climbed 18.1% to $0.2550.
- Xponential Fitness, Inc. XPOF gained 18.1% to $11.65.
- Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM gained 17.1% to $2.7394. Motorsport Games said it regained compliance with continued listing requirements of Nasdaq Stock Market.
- Pharming Group N.V. PHAR rose 13.8% to $8.74.
- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. HALO gained 10.8% to $50.60 after the company raised its FY24 guidance.
- The Toro Company TTC rose 8% to $85.97 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI gained 7.1% to $14.35. Roth MKM analyst Bill Kirk maintained United Natural Foods with a Neutral and raised the price target from $13 to $14.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU shares climbed 3.5% to $319.05 as the company reported upbeat financial results for its first quarter and authorized a $1 billion increase in its stock repurchase program.
Losers
- Actelis Networks, Inc. ASNS shares fell 42.2% to $2.15 after the company announced an agreement for the immediate exercise of certain outstanding warrants for gross proceeds of $3 million.
- SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation ICU declined 33.6% to $0.2350. SeaStar Medical announced a 25-for-1 reverse stock split.
- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. VTYX fell 27% to $3.83 after the company announced preclinical data for its CNS-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor VTX3232 in murine diet-induced obesity models.
- Plutonian Acquisition Corp. PLTN dipped 23.7% to $4.40.
- Ryde Group Ltd. RYDE fell 22.4% to $6.33.
- Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. MITQ fell 22.3% to $0.7757. Moving iMage Technologies was recently awarded a multi-million dollar contract.
- Fresh2 Group Limited FRES shares declined 21.1% to $0.4776 after surging over 35% on Wednesday.
- Big Lots, Inc. BIG dipped 20.8% to $2.79 after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- Laird Superfood, Inc. LSF fell 20.2% to $3.92.
- Couchbase, Inc. BASE dipped 20.1% to $17.20 as the company reported first-quarter financial results and issued guidance.
- Jowell Global Ltd. JWEL fell 18.8% to $1.8180 after jumping over 98% on Wednesday.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. NDRA shares fell 18.1% to $0.1138 after gaining 63% on Wednesday. ENDRA Life Sciences recently announced the pricing of an $8 million public offering.
- Asset Entities Inc. ASST fell 18% to $0.4489 after gaining around 25% on Wednesday.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM shares fell 17.6% to $0.25 after gaining 5% on Wednesday.
- Sprinklr, Inc. CXM shares fell 17.3% to $8.96 after the company reported its first-quarter financial results and appointed a new co-CEO Wednesday.
- Montana Technologies Corporation AIRJ fell 16% to $9.95.
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. FDMT dipped 15.2% to $23.14. The company announced interim clinical data from the 4D-710 Phase 1/2 AEROW clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis lung disease.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM fell 14.7% to $20.30.
- LivaNova PLC LIVN fell 11.8% to $52.92 after the company’s RECOVER clinical study did not meet its primary endpoint for the unipolar cohort, though statistical significance was achieved in select secondary endpoints.
- Five Below, Inc. FIVE shares declined 10.7% to $118.57 after the company posted downbeat first-quarter results and lowered FY guidance.
- Dorian LPG Ltd. LPG shares fell 9.2% to $45.66 after the company announced a public offering of common shares.
- NIO Inc. NIO fell 7.7% to $4.8650 following worse-than-expected first-quarter earnings.
- Vertiv Holdings Co VRT declined 6.5% to $90.75
- Sleep Number Corporation SNBR fell 6.4% to $14.88.
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI declined 3.8% to $86.42. Ollie’s Bargain posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Wednesday.
