Why G-III Apparel Shares Are Trading Lower By 13%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII fell sharply during Thursday's session after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly sales results.

G-III Apparel Group posted adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company's quarterly sales came in at $609.747 million, missing market estimates of $616.286 million.

G-III Apparel Group shares dipped 13.4% to $27.12 on Thursday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today’s mid-day session.

Gainers

Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX shares jumped 139.4% to $2.5390.

shares jumped 139.4% to $2.5390. American Oncology Network, Inc . AONC gained 102% to $4.52. American Oncology Network expanded radiation oncology services with opening of Low Country Radiation in Waycross, Georgia.

. gained 102% to $4.52. American Oncology Network expanded radiation oncology services with opening of Low Country Radiation in Waycross, Georgia. Latam Logistic Properties, S.A. LPA shares gained 99.2% to $63.01 after dipping around 83% on Wednesday.

shares gained 99.2% to $63.01 after dipping around 83% on Wednesday. Freight Technologies, Inc . FRGT shares climbed 90.4% to $1.1950 after the company said it added 26 new customers and 149 new carriers in 2024.

. shares climbed 90.4% to $1.1950 after the company said it added 26 new customers and 149 new carriers in 2024. Aethlon Medical, Inc . AEMD gained 67.7% to $0.7361 after jumping 7% on Wednesday.

. gained 67.7% to $0.7361 after jumping 7% on Wednesday. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU rose 42% to $2.04.

rose 42% to $2.04. iSpecimen Inc . ISPC rose 38.3% to $0.4442 after declining 4% on Wednesday.

. rose 38.3% to $0.4442 after declining 4% on Wednesday. Nauticus Robotics, Inc. KITT shares rose 31.5% to $0.1815 after gaining around 20% on Wednesday. Nauticus Robotics, last month, announced a deal with H.C. Wainwright & Co to sell shares under an at-the-market offering.

shares rose 31.5% to $0.1815 after gaining around 20% on Wednesday. Nauticus Robotics, last month, announced a deal with H.C. Wainwright & Co to sell shares under an at-the-market offering. Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc . PXDT gained 29% to $2.13.

. gained 29% to $2.13. Tungray Technologies Inc . TRSG rose 28.8% to $4.25.

. rose 28.8% to $4.25. iSpecimen Inc . ISPC gained 27.6% to $0.4097.

. gained 27.6% to $0.4097. Replimune Group, Inc . REPL gained 27.3% to $7.08 as the company announced positive topline primary analysis data by Independent Central Review from IGNYTE clinical trial of RP1 plus nivolumab in anti-PD1 failed melanoma.

. gained 27.3% to $7.08 as the company announced positive topline primary analysis data by Independent Central Review from IGNYTE clinical trial of RP1 plus nivolumab in anti-PD1 failed melanoma. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc . VNDA gained 26.7% to $6.40 after Cycle Pharmaceuticals confirmed that it made a proposal to buy the company.

. gained 26.7% to $6.40 after Cycle Pharmaceuticals confirmed that it made a proposal to buy the company. Co-Diagnostics, Inc . CODX gained 22.3% to $1.26.

. gained 22.3% to $1.26. Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. ZCAR shares rose 21.4% to $0.1829 after falling over 4% on Wednesday.

shares rose 21.4% to $0.1829 after falling over 4% on Wednesday. SecureWorks Corp . SCWX climbed 20.3% to $7.04 following upbeat quarterly results.

. climbed 20.3% to $7.04 following upbeat quarterly results. OneMedNet Corporation ONMD rose 20% to $1.9118 after the company announced that it joined the AWS Partner Network and secured a new iRWD client.

rose 20% to $1.9118 after the company announced that it joined the AWS Partner Network and secured a new iRWD client. Brenmiller Energy Ltd BNRG climbed 18.8% to $1.30 after the company announced that it signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Rock Energy Storage to sell and distribute its bGen TES systems.

climbed 18.8% to $1.30 after the company announced that it signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Rock Energy Storage to sell and distribute its bGen TES systems. Smartsheet Inc . SMAR gained 18.8% to $44.90 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and announced an inaugural $150 million share repurchase program.

. gained 18.8% to $44.90 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and announced an inaugural $150 million share repurchase program. Chanson International Holding CHSN rose 18.5% to $2.5940.

rose 18.5% to $2.5940. Virios Therapeutics, Inc . VIRI climbed 18.1% to $0.2550.

. climbed 18.1% to $0.2550. Xponential Fitness, Inc . XPOF gained 18.1% to $11.65.

. gained 18.1% to $11.65. Motorsport Games Inc . MSGM gained 17.1% to $2.7394. Motorsport Games said it regained compliance with continued listing requirements of Nasdaq Stock Market.

. gained 17.1% to $2.7394. Motorsport Games said it regained compliance with continued listing requirements of Nasdaq Stock Market. Pharming Group N.V. PHAR rose 13.8% to $8.74.

rose 13.8% to $8.74. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc . HALO gained 10.8% to $50.60 after the company raised its FY24 guidance.

. gained 10.8% to $50.60 after the company raised its FY24 guidance. The Toro Company TTC rose 8% to $85.97 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales.

rose 8% to $85.97 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales. United Natural Foods, Inc . UNFI gained 7.1% to $14.35. Roth MKM analyst Bill Kirk maintained United Natural Foods with a Neutral and raised the price target from $13 to $14.

. gained 7.1% to $14.35. Roth MKM analyst Bill Kirk maintained United Natural Foods with a Neutral and raised the price target from $13 to $14. Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU shares climbed 3.5% to $319.05 as the company reported upbeat financial results for its first quarter and authorized a $1 billion increase in its stock repurchase program.

Losers

Actelis Networks, Inc . ASNS shares fell 42.2% to $2.15 after the company announced an agreement for the immediate exercise of certain outstanding warrants for gross proceeds of $3 million.

. shares fell 42.2% to $2.15 after the company announced an agreement for the immediate exercise of certain outstanding warrants for gross proceeds of $3 million. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation ICU declined 33.6% to $0.2350. SeaStar Medical announced a 25-for-1 reverse stock split.

declined 33.6% to $0.2350. SeaStar Medical announced a 25-for-1 reverse stock split. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc . VTYX fell 27% to $3.83 after the company announced preclinical data for its CNS-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor VTX3232 in murine diet-induced obesity models.

. fell 27% to $3.83 after the company announced preclinical data for its CNS-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor VTX3232 in murine diet-induced obesity models. Plutonian Acquisition Corp . PLTN dipped 23.7% to $4.40.

. dipped 23.7% to $4.40. Ryde Group Ltd . RYDE fell 22.4% to $6.33.

. fell 22.4% to $6.33. Moving iMage Technologies, Inc . MITQ fell 22.3% to $0.7757. Moving iMage Technologies was recently awarded a multi-million dollar contract.

. fell 22.3% to $0.7757. Moving iMage Technologies was recently awarded a multi-million dollar contract. Fresh2 Group Limited FRES shares declined 21.1% to $0.4776 after surging over 35% on Wednesday.

shares declined 21.1% to $0.4776 after surging over 35% on Wednesday. Big Lots, Inc . BIG dipped 20.8% to $2.79 after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results.

. dipped 20.8% to $2.79 after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results. Laird Superfood, Inc . LSF fell 20.2% to $3.92.

. fell 20.2% to $3.92. Couchbase, Inc . BASE dipped 20.1% to $17.20 as the company reported first-quarter financial results and issued guidance.

. dipped 20.1% to $17.20 as the company reported first-quarter financial results and issued guidance. Jowell Global Ltd . JWEL fell 18.8% to $1.8180 after jumping over 98% on Wednesday.

. fell 18.8% to $1.8180 after jumping over 98% on Wednesday. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc . NDRA shares fell 18.1% to $0.1138 after gaining 63% on Wednesday. ENDRA Life Sciences recently announced the pricing of an $8 million public offering.

. shares fell 18.1% to $0.1138 after gaining 63% on Wednesday. ENDRA Life Sciences recently announced the pricing of an $8 million public offering. Asset Entities Inc. ASST fell 18% to $0.4489 after gaining around 25% on Wednesday.

fell 18% to $0.4489 after gaining around 25% on Wednesday. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc . INM shares fell 17.6% to $0.25 after gaining 5% on Wednesday.

. shares fell 17.6% to $0.25 after gaining 5% on Wednesday. Sprinklr, Inc. CXM shares fell 17.3% to $8.96 after the company reported its first-quarter financial results and appointed a new co-CEO Wednesday.

shares fell 17.3% to $8.96 after the company reported its first-quarter financial results and appointed a new co-CEO Wednesday. Montana Technologies Corporation AIRJ fell 16% to $9.95.

fell 16% to $9.95. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc . FDMT dipped 15.2% to $23.14. The company announced interim clinical data from the 4D-710 Phase 1/2 AEROW clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis lung disease.

. dipped 15.2% to $23.14. The company announced interim clinical data from the 4D-710 Phase 1/2 AEROW clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis lung disease. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd . ZIM fell 14.7% to $20.30.

. fell 14.7% to $20.30. LivaNova PLC LIVN fell 11.8% to $52.92 after the company’s RECOVER clinical study did not meet its primary endpoint for the unipolar cohort, though statistical significance was achieved in select secondary endpoints.

fell 11.8% to $52.92 after the company’s RECOVER clinical study did not meet its primary endpoint for the unipolar cohort, though statistical significance was achieved in select secondary endpoints. Five Below, Inc . FIVE shares declined 10.7% to $118.57 after the company posted downbeat first-quarter results and lowered FY guidance.

. shares declined 10.7% to $118.57 after the company posted downbeat first-quarter results and lowered FY guidance. Dorian LPG Ltd. LPG shares fell 9.2% to $45.66 after the company announced a public offering of common shares.

shares fell 9.2% to $45.66 after the company announced a public offering of common shares. NIO Inc. NIO fell 7.7% to $4.8650 following worse-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

fell 7.7% to $4.8650 following worse-than-expected first-quarter earnings. Vertiv Holdings Co VRT declined 6.5% to $90.75

declined 6.5% to $90.75 Sleep Number Corporation SNBR fell 6.4% to $14.88.

fell 6.4% to $14.88. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI declined 3.8% to $86.42. Ollie’s Bargain posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

