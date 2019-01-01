G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Jun 7
EPS Estimate
$0.640
Quarterly Revenue Estimate
$741.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$748.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of G-III Apparel Group using advanced sorting and filters.
G-III Apparel Group Questions & Answers
When is G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) reporting earnings?
G-III Apparel Group (GIII) is scheduled to report earnings on September 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 17, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.18, which beat the estimate of $-0.40.
What were G-III Apparel Group’s (NASDAQ:GIII) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $529M, which beat the estimate of $498.1M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.