Jim Cramer Recommends Buying PNC Financial Services, Calls MasTec A 'Great Infrastructure Play'

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended buying The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC. “I've always liked it, I think it's going to go to an all-time high and then go higher,” he added.

On June 5, PNC Bank launched a $120,000 scholarship program to expand access to higher education.

Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU is a “momentum” stock, Cramer said. “I am going to go with GE Vernova GEV because if we are going to have nuclear, they're going to be the winner.”

On June 5, Roth MKM analyst Joe Reagor downgraded Energy Fuels from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $6.5 to $6.25.

When asked about Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ, he said, “I happen to like Bitcoin BTC/USD, and I happen to like Ethereum ETH/USD, and I like the ETFs. And that's what I stick by. I like the clarity and the purity.”

On June 5, Core Scientific released unaudited production and operations updates for May 2024.

The Mad Money host said MasTec, Inc. MTZ is a “great infrastructure play, and it's coming back.”

On June 5, MasTec reported the pricing of its public offering of $550 million of senior notes due 2029.

When asked about Workday, Inc. WDAY, he said, “That's a part of enterprise software that is just simply not working right now. We're going to have to see another quarter before we can get behind Workday.”

On May 23, Workday reported quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.58 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $1.99 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.973 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Price Action:

PNC shares rose 0.3% to settle at $154.60 on Wednesday.

Energy Fuels shares fell 4.1% to close at $6.10 on Wednesday.

Core Scientific gained 4.7% to close at $7.15 during Wednesday's session.

MasTec shares rose 2.3% to close at $110.43.

Workday shares gained 0.6% to close at $212.46 on Wednesday.

