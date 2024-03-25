Why Landos Biopharma Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 170%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. LABP rose sharply during Monday’s session following acquisition news.

AbbVie Inc. ABBV and Landos Biopharma, reported a definitive agreement under which AbbVie will acquire Landos.

Landos Biopharma shares jumped 171.2% to $21.70 on Monday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

Next.e.GO N.V. EGOX shares jumped 85.8% to $0.0730 after falling around 22% on Friday.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. CYTO shares climbed 70.1% to $2.9255 after the company announced a collaboration with Univercells Group on nanoparticle-delivered mRNA vaccines.

MicroAlgo Inc. MLGO climbed 34.3% to $5.40 after declining around 5% on Friday.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. XTLB gained 32.4% to $3.4690. XTL Biopharmaceuticals recently entered into a binding term sheet to acquire all of the issued and outstanding share capital of Social Proxy.

Nkarta, Inc. NKTX gained 23.3% to $11.00 after the company priced $240 million underwritten offering.

Target Hospitality Corp. TH jumped 21.3% to $10.82 after the company received a buyout offer from TDR Capital.

Swvl Holdings Corp. SWVL rose 21.2% to $11.26.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. BCLI surged 21% to $0.6949.

Lucid Group, Inc. LCID jumped 18.7% to $3.29 after the company announced a $1 billion investment by an affiliate of PIF.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. SGMT rose 16.9% to $5.27 after the company reported FY results and announced the appointment of Tim Walbert and Paul Hoelscher to its Board of Director.

Ocugen, Inc. OCGN jumped 16.4% to $1.9101. The Third Circuit Court of Appeals recently upheld the decision of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania to dismiss with prejudice the consolidated securities class action lawsuits against Ocugen.

Flora Growth Corp. FLGC shares gained 15.2% to $1.8206 after surging around 34% on Friday.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE shares gained 14.5% to $2.67 after gaining 13% on Friday.

Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR jumped 14.1% to $5.27.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX rose 13.5% to $7.44 after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $10 price target.

Neuronetics, Inc. STIM climbed 13.5% to $4.80. NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy received FDA clearance as a first-line add-on treatment for adolescents with depression.

Lichen China Limited LICN rose 12.6% to $1.16. Lichen China announced the launch of AI-powered software - Lichen AI Robot, which was developed on GPT-based technology.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. URGN rose 11.1% to $17.51.

Cazoo Group Ltd CZOO gained 11% to $4.12 after declining around 21% on Friday.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SLRX rose 10.5% to $0.6849 following fourth-quarter results.

MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR gained 10.3% to $1,680.00 amid strength in Bitcoin.

Masimo Corporation MASI jumped 9.5% to $147.72 after the company announced it has authorized management to evaluate a proposed separation of its consumer business.

Foot Locker, Inc. FL shares rose 8.4% to $26.45 after Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform and raised its price target from $28 to $32.

GameStop Corp. GME gained 8.2% to $14.17.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. ESPR gained 6.6% to $2.40 after the FDA approved broad labels for NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET to prevent heart attacks and cardiovascular procedures, regardless of statin use.

gained 6.6% to $2.40 after the FDA approved broad labels for NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET to prevent heart attacks and cardiovascular procedures, regardless of statin use. Micron Technology, Inc. MU climbed 5.1% to $115.81.

Losers

Sintx Technologies, Inc. SINT shares fell 49.1% to $0.0471 after the company announced pricing of a $1.3 million public offering of common stock.

Akanda Corp. AKAN fell 38.1% to $0.1507 after the company announced pricing of underwritten public offering.

Fisker Inc. FSR dipped 28.1% to $0.0897 after the company announced it received notice from the large automaker with which the company had been in negotiations for a potential transaction that the automaker terminated the negotiations.

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited COOT fell 25.4% to $1.85 after falling over 22% on Friday.

Vimeo, Inc. VMEO fell 26% to $3.98.

Aurora Mobile Limited JG dipped 18.8% to $2.8428. Aurora Mobile announced plans to use Moonshot AI large language model in its AI bot creation platform, GPTBots.AI.

Invivyd, Inc. IVVD fell 18.3% to $3.56. Invivyd shares jumped 41% on Friday after the company announced that PEMGARDA received emergency use authorization from the FDA for the pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY dipped 18.7% to $0.9181.

Aehr Test Systems AEHR fell 18.1% to $12.01 after the company reported preliminary third-quarter and FY24 adjusted EPS and revenue results below estimates.

Bitcoin Depot Inc. BTM fell 17.1% to $2.2216 following weak quarterly sales.

Invivyd, Inc. IVVD declined 16.7% to $3.63.

Sonder Holdings Inc. SOND fell 16.3% to $3.29.

Jowell Global Ltd. JWEL fell 16.1% to $1.36.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN fell 15.4% to $2.12 after dipping 31% on Friday.

Canopy Growth Corporation CGC fell 13.1% to $6.68. The German government recently approved legislation which legalizes the possession and cultivation of cannabis beginning April 1.

Compass Minerals International, Inc. CMP declined 13.1% to $15.25. US Forest Service halted contract with Compass Minerals for 2024 Fire Season due to safety concerns.

Yiren Digital Ltd. YRD fell 12% to $4.46.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. DYN dipped 11.8% to $24.90 after the company announced a CEO transition.

Open Lending Corporation LPRO fell 10.3% to $6.41. Open Lending named Chuck Jehl as COO and Interim CEO.

Ontrak, Inc. OTRK fell 10% to $0.3531 after jumping around 50% on Friday.

Laser Photonics Corporation LASE shares fell 9.2% to $1.68 after dipping around 9% on Friday. Laser Photonics, last week, announced a distribution agreement with Incredible Supply & Logistics (ISL) for its military and industrial laser solutions.

OKYO Pharma Limited OKYO shares fell 7.5% to $1.42 after falling around 13% on Friday. OKYO Pharma, last week, announced additional key findings from analyses of the clinical data set from the 240-patient Phase 2 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of OK-101 (0.05%) ophthalmic solution in patients with dry eye disease (DED).

