Why AppTech Payments Are Trading Lower By Over 25%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
January 31, 2023 1:13 PM | 6 min read
Gainers

  • Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM shares jumped 770% to $22.99. The company announced a debt-for-equity exchange with Motorsport Network. Also, Investor Mike Zoi reported purchase of 338,983 shares of Motorsport Games at an average price of $2.95 per share in Form 4 Filing.
  • Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. ATCX gained 120.7% to $12.07 after the company agreed to be acquired by GI Partners for $12.25 per share in cash.
  • Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS jumped 108% to $1.40 after the company announced signing an exclusive option agreement with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to license technology targeting the MUC1-C oncoprotein.
  • Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM jumped 62% to $1.62. Mobile Global Esports said Nicholas (Nick) Venezia has joined MOGO as Chief Data Officer.
  • Context Therapeutics Inc. CNTX gained 59.4% to $1.0893 after the company announced its clinical trial collaborator, Stemline Therapeutics, received approval from the FDA for ORSERDU in ER+, HER2-, ESR1-mutated breast cancer.
  • FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE gained 37% to $0.9886.
  • Hyperfine, Inc. HYPR jumped 36% to $1.1850. The company was granted patent for deep learning techniques for generating magnetic resonance images from Spatial Frequency Data.
  • ERYTECH Pharma S.A. ERYP gained 29% to $0.93.
  • FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO rose 28.7% to $1.1985 after dropping around 7% on Monday.
  • SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR gained 27% to $1.41 after the company announced that its first two SOBRcheck installations in the oil and gas industry were successful.
  • MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MYMD jumped 26.2% to $2.75.
  • C3.ai, Inc. AI shares climbed 25.5% to $20.46 after the company announced the launch of C3 Generative AI Product Suite.
  • Akanda Corp. AKAN rose 25% to $0.35.
  • Pardes Biosciences, Inc. PRDS rose 25% to $2.25.
  • Edible Garden AG Incorporated EDBL gained 24.6% to $10.02.
  • Duos Technologies Group, Inc. DUOT jumped 23.7% to $4.80.
  • VivoPower International PLC VVPR climbed 22.9% to $0.8746.
  • Draganfly Inc. DPRO surged 22.7% to $2.05.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI surged 21.7% to $0.6587. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals said it sees preliminary Q4 net sales of $10 million.
  • Palisade Bio, Inc. PALI gained 20% to $2.6891.
  • Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX gained 17.1% to $5.27.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. MFH jumped 15.6% to $1.26.
  • ContraFect Corporation CFRX rose 13.7% to $0.0699 after dropping 10% on Monday. ContraFect recently announcesd lopsided interim results from pivotal bacterial infection study.
  • Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT jumped 11% to $110.95 after the company reported Q4 total revenue increased year over year and issued Q1 guidance.
  • A. O. Smith Corporation AOS surged 10.3% to $65.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. VTGN gained 10.2% to $0.2523.
  • Inter & Co, Inc. INTR gained 10.1% to $2.72 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and lowered its price target from $4.60 to $4.20.
  • Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA shares rose 9.8% to $1.68. Panbela Therapeutics 13G filing showed Lind Global Partners reported a 9.9% passive stake in the company.
  • Ucommune International Ltd UK rose 9.4% to $1.5973 after gaining over 4% on Monday.
  • International Paper Company IP gained 9.2% to $41.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS results.
  • Sensata Technologies Holding plc ST jumped 9.1% to $50.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results.
  • Sanmina Corp SANM rose 7% to $59.42 after the company posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and issued strong FY23 guidance.

Losers

  • Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU dipped 56% to $0.3918 after dropping 16% on Monday. Sidus Space recently expanded commercial data distribution strategy through agreement with SkyWatch.
  • Nuvve Holding Corp. NVVE shares dipped 41.1% to $1.3550 after the company filed for common stock offering of up to $25 million.
  • AppTech Payments Corp. APCX fell 25.6% to $3.97. AppTech Payments reported pricing of $5 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement.
  • MMTec, Inc. MTC fell 25.1% to $0.7199.
  • NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. NAMS fell 23.1% to $13.31. NewAmsterdam Pharma recently announced topline results from ROSE2 Phase 2 trial evaluating obicetrapib in combination with ezetimibe as an adjunct to high-intensity statin therapy.
  • Brera Holdings PLC BREA dropped 16.6% to $4.82.
  • Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL fell 16.3% to $0.1841.
  • MicroAlgo Inc. MLGO fell 15.8% to $2.30.
  • CN Energy Group. Inc. CNEY dipped 15.7% to $0.4964. CNEY announced pricing of $10 million underwritten public offering.
  • Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. ALTI fell 14.8% to $7.80.
  • Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS fell 14.9% to $2.00. Heart Test Laboratories shares jumped 168% on Monday after Ascendant Capital initiated coverage on the the stock with a Buy rating and a $3.30 price target.
  • Blackboxstocks Inc. BLBX fell 13.8% to $0.62 after jumping over 67% on Monday. Blackboxstocks recently extended its $2.5 million stock buyback program through 2023.
  • Scilex Holding Company SCLX dropped 10.3% to $7.79.
  • Woodward, Inc. WWD fell 10.1% to $98.24 following weak quarterly earnings.
  • Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD shares fell 8.4% to $0.62. Aethlon Medical shares jumped 35% on Monday after Aethlon announced an agreement for NAMSA to support its clinical trials of Hemopurifier.
  • Harmonic Inc. HLIT fell 6.5% to $13.28. Harmonic posted better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Phillips 66 PSX dropped 6% to $100.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS.
  • Caterpillar Inc. CAT fell 4.1% to $250.63 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS results.

