$1M Bet On Golden Entertainment? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Golden Entertainment

Director Terrence Wright acquired a total of 20,090 shares an average price of $49.74. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1 million. What’s Happening: Jefferies recently downgraded Golden Entertainment from Buy to Hold and announced a $43 price target.

Jefferies recently downgraded Golden Entertainment from Buy to Hold and announced a $43 price target. What Golden Entertainment Does: Golden Entertainment Inc is a US-based company that focuses on distributed gaming, casino, and resort operations.

Appian

10% owner Colin Moran acquired a total of 120,698 shares at an average price of $40.60. To acquire these shares, it cost around $4.9 million. What’s Happening: Truist Securities recently maintained Appian with a Buy and lowered the price target from $50 to $45.

Truist Securities recently maintained Appian with a Buy and lowered the price target from $50 to $45. What Appian Does: Appian Corp provides a low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications.

First Financial Bankshares

Director Johnny Trotter bought a total of 1,500 shares at an average price of $34.08. To acquire these shares, it cost around $51.12 thousand. What’s Happening: First Finl Bankshares recently posted Q4 earnings of $0.41 per share.

First Finl Bankshares recently posted Q4 earnings of $0.41 per share. What First Financial Bankshares Does: First Financial Bankshares Inc is a financial and bank holding company.

